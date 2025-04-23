Rutgers Ace Bailey to Enter NBA Draft

Rutgers University guard Ace Bailey is declaring for the 2025 NBA Draft, according to a report by ESPN Draft expert Jonathan Givony.

Bailey, who played his lone freshman year for the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, enters the NBA draft as a likely top three pick. He announced that he’s entering the draft and signing with Lifestyle Sports Agency’s Omar Cooper.

Bailey enters the NBA draft with as high a potential as a player could have. The 6’10”, 200 lb shooting guard instantly showed of his scoring prowess and perimeter play at his height. With season averages of 17.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, as well as 1.3 blocks and 1 steal per game, he profiles as an elite prospect who can play the wing in the NBA and understands the work he needs to do:

“I’m nowhere close to reaching my potential. I’m still young, still learning, but I’m working every day. My playmaking is improving. NBA teams will get an energetic player ready to talk, lead and put people in the right positions. I can take a good team to a better level.”

Players like Bailey are rare prospects. 6’10” guard/wings who can create shots on the perimeter are always going to garner attention in the draft, and his ability to score on three levels can carry over into the NBA. Much of his game, the fluidity and perimeter play, is reminiscent of Toronto Raptors wing Brandon Ingram but taller, which every team in the top 5 would love to have on their roster.

