Ben Simmons Gets Good Comeback News After Sacramento Kings Workout

After missing the 2025-26 season, Ben Simmons is trying to make a comeback to the NBA.

Simmons reportedly worked out with the Sacramento Kings in Florida, with general manager Scott Perry in attendance, as per Carmichael Dave of Sactown Sports.

The Kings have been linked to veterans Russell Westbrook and Victor Oladipo this offseason. They are looking for a possible mentor for their 2026 first-round pick Darius Acuff Jr.

Ben Simmons Comeback Update After Kings Workout

On a recent episode of The Carmichael Dave Show with Jason Ross on Sactown Sports 1140, Carmichael Dave shared an update on Ben Simmons’ workout.

“I was told by somebody earlier in the show, not necessarily Kings-related, but you know, somebody who was present at those workouts,” Dave said, via BasketNews. “I got a text from that person that says, ‘Ben Simmons looked fantastic.’

The Sactown Sports reporter added, “I don’t know what he was referring to, maybe that he was handsome. As much as I’m not immune about the Ben Simmons talk, I’m also not immune to the annual offseason ‘Ben Simmons is amazing’ angle.”

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It’s good news for Simmons’ comeback bid if true. The Kings would benefit from his experience as a playmaker, especially Darius Acuff Jr. He’s a three-time All-Star after all and was among the best players in the world before his back injuries.

According to Jake Fischer of The Stein Line, the Kings are also reportedly looking at Gabe Vincent as another mentor-type player who could serve as a backup point guard as well.

Cameron Payne and Elfrid Payton have also been mentioned in previous reports. Russell Westbrook could have been a perfect mentor for Acuff, but he decided to retire earlier this month.

Ben Simmons to Lakers Rumors Debunked

Another team rumored to be interested in Ben Simmons was the Los Angeles Lakers. They struck out on recent target Jonathan Kuminga, who agreed to join the Minnesota Timberwolves instead.

An X user named Marc Jacobs tweeted that the Lakers and Simmons have mutual interest in a potential deal.

“BREAKING: The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly pivoting toward Ben Simmons after deciding not to commit to signing Jonathan Kuminga. The Lakers and Simmons have mutual interest in a potential deal as he looks to make his return to the NBA. Los Angeles continues to evaluate its remaining roster options. Per @TheSteinLine,” Jacobs tweeted.

However, Marc Stein immediately debunked the report:

“Nope. Never reported any of this anywhere.”

Jacobs has previously shared fake quotes from Luka Doncic, which led to Dan Woike of The Athletic calling him out. It’s unclear if Jacobs is a parody account that has been a typical part of NBA Twitter for years now.