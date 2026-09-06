Ben Simmons Open to Staying With Kings Long-Term

Ben Simmons signed a one-year contract with the Sacramento Kings, but he is open to staying with the team long-term if everything goes well.

Simmons sat out the 2025-26 season with injuries, but now that he is healthy again, he signed a one-year, $3.5 million veteran’s minimum deal with the Kings to return to the NBA.

While many fans and analysts have laughed at the Kings for giving Simmons another chance, given how disappointing his NBA career has been overall, it’s still a buy-low opportunity for Sacramento to bring in a former No. 1 overall pick and see if he has anything left in the tank.

If it turns out to be a good fit, then Simmons could stay in California’s capital city for longer than one year.

Ben Simmons Could Stay in Sacramento

Speaking to Sactown Sports 1140, ESPN NBA reporter Marc J. Spears explained why Simmons could stay in Sacramento for more than just one season, noting that the Aussie is “a pretty loyal guy,” adding that “I think he’d want to stay” if it turned out to be a nice fit between the player and team.

“I think Sacramento offers an opportunity to not only play but to be supported. You go to Sacramento, it’s about basketball. You go to Sacramento, I put their fans up with anybody in the world, in terms of the NBA. They eat, sleep, drink (basketball),” Spears said.

How Will Ben Simmons Fare in Sacramento?

Given that Simmons only got a veteran’s minimum contract, the financial burden isn’t heavy if he doesn’t pan out for the team.

But if he does play well, then this could be a steal of a contract for Sacramento, as Simmons is an excellent defensive player who can also chip in some scoring, passing, and rebounding, as he is a well-rounded player.

We all know that shooting the ball has never been Simmons’ strength, but if he can provide a solid defensive effort for the Kings and also provide some leadership on and off the court, this could turn out to be a good pairing between the team and the player.