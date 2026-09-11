Ben Simmons Fires Back at 12-Year NBA Vet Calling His Comeback ‘Unfair’

New Sacramento Kings guard Ben Simmons has hit back at Patrick Beverley, who recently questioned whether the Australian deserves a spot in the NBA ahead of other hopeful veterans.

Beverley recently argued that unsigned veterans like Victor Oladipo, Gabe Vincent and Cam Thomas deserve an NBA roster spot heading into the 2026–27 season more than Simmons, who hasn’t played since 2024–25.

“First off, um, I don’t like this at all. I don’t like this at all,” Beverley said of the Kings signing Simmons to a one-year contract.

“I don’t think it’s fair that you can quit the game of basketball and come back,” Beverley said, referring to Simmons. “Like, you can quit with not having a ton of success, right? You can quit because the game is hard and it’s stressful, and you’re not playing well, and the fans are on you, and the media is on you.

“When we’ve been looking at Victor Oladipo, who’s been competing, who’s degraded himself, went to the D-League, right, or G-League. We got Gabe Vincent who don’t have a job, right? We got Cam Thomas who don’t have a job, who, like, putting in that work year after year, and, like, a guy can just quit and come back anytime.”

Ben Simmons Fires Back at Pat Bev

Simmons took to social media on Thursday to respond to Beverley’s comments. Notably, the former No. 1 overall pick clarified that he was out of the league due to health-related reasons and that he never really “quit” the sport.

“Walk away…. ?? 😂😂😂 I played two years not physically,” he wrote.

“This ain’t no handout. I worked my a** off to be in this position… And I’m very grateful to be in position to play the game I fu**ing love! Y’all will continue to make up stories for your own benefits & that’s more telling about who you are 🤷‍♂️”

To his credit, veteran guard Beverley wished Simmons a successful comeback, even while questioning if he deserved a roster spot with the Kings.

“I don’t want y’all to be thinking I’m hating,” Pat Bev said, via Fadeaway World. “So, congrats to Ben Simmons. You took someone’s roster spot who I think, you know, deserves it more than you, if we being totally transparent.”

“Um, and as a hooper, I’m still rooting for you, though. Like, as a hooper, I’m still rooting for you, like, to go out there and prove them wrong”

Simmons, the former No. 1 overall pick, made three All-Star squads, an All-NBA Third Team (2020) and two All-Defensive Frist Teams (2020, 2021) during his time with the Philadelphia 76ers. His career nosedived after he was sent to the Brooklyn Nets in 2022 as part of the James Harden trade, with many questioning his commitment the sport.

The Aussie will now get a chance to prove a lot of his naysayers wrong.