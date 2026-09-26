Sacramento Kings Guard Ben Simmons’ Reason for NBA Return Revealed

The Sacramento Kings signed three-time NBA All-Star Ben Simmons on a one-year deal this offseason.

Simmons didn’t play competitive basketball last season, and it looked like he found a new passion in sportfishing.

However, the Australian guard managed to get a workout in front of Kings executives and coaches, impressing enough to get signed to a non-guaranteed $3.6 million contract.

Ben Simmons’ Reason for NBA Return

In an appearance on The Carmichael Dave Show with Jason Ross, Sacramento Kings general manager Scott Perry explained how he came into contact with Ben Simmons.

Perry also revealed Simmons’ primary motivation for returning to professional basketball.

“Ben Simmons is healthy now and he is really looking to make a comeback in the game,” Perry said via HoopsHype. “It is really interesting, just looking for the right place. When I received that call, I was home in Florida and next thing I know, we get connected with Ben. … The guy had made a lot of money in the sport, he had done well, and why was he interested in coming back?” “A couple of things that came out right away from him is that, ‘Hey, Scott, this is the first time I have been healthy in two years,'” the executive added. “And secondly, and probably most importantly, obviously the health being very important, but his mental, he said, ‘I just miss playing basketball. I miss competing, I miss being part of a team and I just want to be able to contribute to a team and get back to playing basketball.'”

Things started trending down for Simmons when he passed on a wide-open layup in a crucial part of Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinals against the Atlanta Hawks.

Simmons was never the same mentally after that play, especially after getting called out by Philadelphia 76ers fans and thrown under the bus by then-coach Doc Rivers.

Ben Simmons’ Back Issues

The mental side of Ben Simmons’ struggles was not evident in his on-court performances since leaving the Philadelphia 76ers. His back injury did him in, undergoing two back surgeries in a span of three years.

The recovery probably took a toll on Simmons’ psyche and confidence, but he was still able to make a roster. He played for the Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Clippers before taking a year off last season.

And after feeling better about his physical and mental health, Simmons is ready to prove his doubters wrong.

His contract is non-guaranteed, so he will have to fight for his roster spot at training camp.