Sacramento Kings Get Good Ben Simmons News Ahead of NBA Return

The Sacramento Kings are set to sign Ben Simmons after his one-year hiatus from the NBA.

Simmons skipped all of last season, putting doubts about his future in basketball. He even participated and won the Sport Fishing Championship Blue Marlin Open in the Bahamas back in May, as per ESPN.

Just when it looked like Simmons was moving on from the NBA, he hyped up his return on social media and worked out with Australia. The Kings showed interest, watched his workouts and agreed to sign him to a one-year, $3.5 million deal.

More Good Ben Simmons News for the Kings

Speaking to Sactown Sports 1140 FM, Arizona State associate head coach and Ben Simmons’ godfather David Patrick shared some insights on the motivation behind the former No. 1 pick’s NBA comeback.

Patrick also revealed that Simmons appeared to have his “swagger” back for the first time since he was with the Philadelphia 76ers.

“I think when you’re in the gym and you’re putting in shots, that confidence comes back from putting in work,” Patrick said. “It’s gonna be like 2016 when he comes to camp and he’s shooting threes and live play doesn’t care where they make or miss and 3-point. 3-point shooting doesn’t define his career for whatever reason it has during his time in the NBA, but he would never attempted those shots.”

“The last time I saw him, that swagger is back,” he added. “He’s just, I think, more bought in to what’s needed and what’s expected, and has a (hunger) which I didn’t see until he was trying to be the number one pick in the draft.”

Simmons’ last All-Star campaign was during the 2020-21 season, averaging 14.3 points, 7.2 rebounds, 6.9 assists and 1.6 steals per game. He has since dealt with a back injury that required two surgeries.

He failed to look like his old self during stints with the Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Clippers before taking a break for the entire 2025-26 season.

Simmons’ Role in Sacramento

Before signing Ben Simmons, the Sacramento Kings were linked to multiple veteran guards, such as Russell Westbrook, Victor Oladipo and Elfrid Payton. The Kings wanted a mentor for their rookie guard Darius Acuff Jr., who is the new face of the franchise’s rebuild.

With the Simmons signing, the Kings should not expect him to be a mentor for Acuff, according to The Athletic’s Jason Jones.

“I’d be careful expecting Simmons to be a mentor to Acuff or any of the young Kings,” Jones wrote. “Given Simmons just sat out a season and has had his commitment questioned for years, that’s not a role that fits him in Sacramento. He doesn’t need that leadership responsibility.”

At just 30 years old, Simmons could push Acuff at training camp and possibly challenge for a starting spot.