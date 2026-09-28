Kings Media Got Caught Insulting “Cringe” Ben Simmons

The NBA comeback story of Ben Simmons is already being met with skepticism before the season even starts. Simmons signed a deal with the Sacramento Kings and hopes to have a resurgence to continue his basketball career on a professional level. Media day featured Simmons discussing his goals, but Kings’ media members didn’t fully buy it.

A hot microphone overheard a conversation from Sacramento media members calling Simmons cringe:

“Ben Simmons: Cringe, cringe, he’s lucky he’s fine… Zach LaVine is cute but his personality fu**ing annoys me. It just seems like he’s hell of like a prick.”

The conversation turned into commentary on how Simmons and LaVine looked physically. A female reporter called them both attractive before delivering the insults. Simmons is hoping for a fresh start to find an NBA home with fans wanting him there.

The media conversation shows that non-basketball stories will always follow Simmons. This media member believes that Simmons was “cringe” when sharing his thoughts on media day. Darius Acuff is the new star in Sacramento, and Simmons will have to develop chemistry with him. LaVine being called a prick is more surprising than the Simmons insult since the latter is one of the most criticized NBA players ever.

What Ben Simmons Said On Media Day

Sacramento introduced Simmons and the rest of the roster to answer questions from the local media. The Kings expressed interest in trading for Simmons many years ago before the decline. Tyrese Haliburton’s infamous trade saw Simmons rumored before they dealt the former for Domantas Sabonis.

Simmons used media day to express his desire and passion for success in Sacramento. The most noteworthy comment saw Simmons angry that it gets spread around NBA circles that he doesn’t love the game. Simmons developed this reputation for not loving basketball with the Philadelphia 76ers.

Future stints with the Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Clippers saw Simmons’ reputation getting even worse. One of Simmons’ goals this season is proving to the NBA world how much he loves the sport. Most view this as his final chance to warrant giving his all and showing full passion.

Ben Simmons Role On Sacramento Kings

Simmons has the advantage of being able to play multiple positions to have a solid role off the bench. However, he must prove he deserves minutes over names like Malik Monk and Precious Achiuwa to make this a real success story.

Mentoring the rookie Acuff is likely the best thing that Simmons can do off the court since he’s a former All-Star point guard. Acuff will have a tough task entering the league on a lackluster team and playing the toughest position running the offense.

Veterans like Simmons, LaVine, and Sabonis must help Acuff if he has any chance of a good rookie season. Sabonis is reportedly on the trade block with the Kings wanting Jalen Duren, so the roster can always change. Simmons must be ready to take advantage of any opportunity by playing multiple positions and at least being a good bench player.