Kings Could Take Another Run at Jalen Duren Next Summer

The Sacramento Kings could potentially take another run at Jalen Duren next summer if he takes his qualifying offer with the Detroit Pistons.

The Kings were interested in acquiring Duren this summer in a sign-and-trade deal, but Detroit has remained steadfast that they have zero interest in accommodating a sign-and-trade deal for their All-Star center.

With training camps starting soon, Duren remains the lone unsigned restricted free agent in the NBA. While the common belief is that he and the Pistons will eventually come to terms on a long-term deal, time is running out, and as time goes on, the chances of Duren accepting a one-year, $9.6 million qualifying offer increase.

Should Duren accept his qualifying offer, he will become an unrestricted free agent next offseason, and if that happens, Sacramento is expected to offer him max money.

Kings Could Make Another Run at Jalen Duren

According to NBA reporter Anthony Slater on “The Hoop Collective” podcast, Sacramento could make another run at Duren next summer if he becomes an unrestricted free agent, noting that Kings general manager Scott Perry had dinner with Duren in Miami early in free agency.

“If you are Jalen Duren and his representatives, I would look at the Sacramento Kings and know they can get up to max cap space next summer. Zach LaVine’s coming off the books. Scott Perry is completely turning the franchise over, and I will tell you, he has Jalen Duren’s name with highlighter pen, looking at next year’s potential free agency if Duren were willing to take the QO,” Slater said.

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What Will Jalen Duren Do?

With the NBA season beginning next month, Duren needs to decide what he wants to do soon.

If he wants to re-sign with the Pistons on a long-term deal, then he needs to figure out a deal that is palatable for both the player and the team.

But if he is convinced that the money that Detroit is offering him just isn’t enough, then he should just bite the bullet, take the QO this season, and wait for next summer to get his max deal.