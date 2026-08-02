NBA Scout Blasts Russell Westbrook Amid Uncertainty Regarding NBA Future

Veteran guard Russell Westbrook is still looking for a new home in NBA free agency after playing the 2025-26 season as a member of the Sacramento Kings.

It remains to be seen when, or if, Westbrook will be signed, but one league scout doesn’t think he should be.

NBA Scout Says He ‘Wouldn’t Touch’ Russell Westbrook in NBA Free Agency

One particular NBA scout explained to Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel why he would advise teams to avoid Westbrook at this point in his career.

“I wouldn’t touch him in a million years. You can’t rely on him in terms of what’s going to happen. Yeah, he’ll have, you know, great games. Sure. But he can’t shoot. He plays his own way. He’s not going to fit into a system. He doesn’t really defend,” the scout said.

“I mean, yeah, he’ll put up some numbers and he’ll win you some games. In terms of truly building a winning team, you don’t get him on your team.”

Westbrook is still a productive player statistically. He averaged 15.2 points, 6.7 assists, 5.4 rebounds and 1.3 steals per performance for the Kings last season. It is fair to question how positively he impacts winning at this point in his career though, as he’s spent the past several years bouncing from team to team.

Ultimately someone will likely sign him to provide some backcourt depth, but that’s not guaranteed to happen. There is a possibility that we’ve already seen the last of Westbrook on an NBA court.

Could a Reunion Be In the Cards for Russell Westbrook?

At least one team from across the league’s landscape could potentially have some interest in Westbrook. Eric Jay Santos of Sports Illustrated recently pitched the Houston Rockets as a potential landing spot. Westbrook previously played in Houston during the 2019-2020 NBA season.

“Considering Westbrook’s willingness to accept a veteran minimum contract and show leadership in various roles as a journeyman, Houston’s front office should at least reach out with an offer to the nine-time All-Star,” Santos wrote.

“. . . With Westbrook’s track record of professionalism and production, it’s unlikely that he will remain a free agent by the start of next season. Depending on market demand and salary negotiations, the Rockets may have a rare opportunity to bring back one of the league’s underrated guards.”

Let’s see if the Rockets do actually express any interest in Westbrook as we move closer to the start of the season.