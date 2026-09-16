Sacramento Kings Named Landing Spot for Former First-Round Pick in Free Agency

As a team, the Sacramento Kings are in position to take flyers on high-upside young players who may have flamed out elsewhere.

That’s exactly what they’re being encouraged to do when it comes to free agent guard Cam Whitmore, who is still seeking a new NBA home after spending the 2025-26 season with the Washington Wizards.

Sacramento Kings Named Landing Spot for Cam Whitmore

Grant Hughes of Bleacher Report recently named the Kings as a top landing spot for Whitmore heading into the ’26-27 season. Hughes thinks that it might be in Sacramento’s best interest to kick the tires on Whitmore to see if he can still pan out to be a legitimate NBA contributor after being drafted by the Houston Rockets in the first round (20th overall) of the 2023 NBA Draft. “Cam Whitmore may be on the way out of the league, but any team with a talent deficit and little to lose should be willing to give him one more shot. The Sacramento Kings fit that description pretty well, and they should have interest in seeing if there’s something valuable still hiding inside the athletic wing who was recently waived by the Cleveland Cavaliers,” Hughes wrote.