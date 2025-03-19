Hi, Subscriber

Sacramento’s Sabonis Out 10+ Games

At a crucial moment in the NBA season, the Sacramento Kings are losing one of their key players.

The Kings have announced that star forward/center Domantas Sabonis will be out 10+ games with a sprained ankle, as reported by NBA Insider Shams Charania. Sabonis suffered the injury during Monday’s win over the Memphis Grizzlies.

Sabonis had recently returned from a six game absence following a hamstring injury on March 14th, but the latest injury is another setback for the forward. Sabonis has been an instrumental piece for the Kings, averaging 19.2 points, a league leading 13.9 rebounds, and 6.2 assists per game on 59% shooting.

Sabonis’ injury is a devastating blow for the Sacramento Kings, who are losing their best player during a pivotal time in the season. The Kings are currently in 9th place in the Western Conference with a 34-33 record. Sacramento is steadily in the Play-In tournament mix, sitting three games out of the 11th seed.

The Kings, while a playoff team, have endured several franchise altering moments so far this season. After firing head coach Mike Brown, the team has gone through a restructuring, where the team traded franchise pillar De’Aaron Fox in a package built around star guard Zach Lavine. While a playoff trip seems inevitable, the team will rely on Lavine and others to carry them through Sabonis’ injury. While not a season ender, a bad stretch could be the difference between the Play-In tournament and the NBA Draft Lottery.

The Sacramento Kings will next face the league leading Cleveland Cavaliers tonight at 10 PM.

