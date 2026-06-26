Ex-US President Barack Obama Delivers Message For Spurs’ Wembanyama

The San Antonio Spurs made a strong impression during their spirited 2026 NBA playoffs run, which saw them reach the NBA Finals, albeit losing to the New York Knicks in five games.

With their performances, former United States President Barack Obama was left impressed. He lauded the team’s young core led by Victor Wembanyama, Stephon Castle, and Dylan Harper for carrying the load for the Spurs.

“I love this young San Antonio team,” Obama said in the All The Spoke podcast with Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson. “Those guards, Castle, Harper, I love those two. And Harper almost won the game for them the way he was playing.

“I think Wemby will end up being as good as we are projecting. I watched him at the All-Star game. The first time I’d see him live, and I don’t remember somebody that big moving like that.”

Spurs Built For Great Things, Says Obama

Obama believed the team was built for great things in the NBA, based on what they had shown in the last playoffs.

“I like their demeanor,” Obama said. “When they were on the court, they got that kind of game face on…I think they got there a little ahead of schedule. We predicted they would be there in a couple years. They got there this year.”

The Spurs are expected to run it back with their young core over the next few seasons, with many seeing them reach the same heights as this year for years to come.

Many see youth and inexperience as the main facets that held them back from snagging the NBA championship this year. The Spurs led for most of the NBA Finals games, only to squander their cushions late in games.

Wemby is only 22 years old, while Harper is 20, and Castle is just 21.

Barack Obama Points Out What Wemby Should Go To Another Level Next Season

Obama also made his feelings known about Victor Wembanyama’s shortcomings in the playoffs.

According to the former president, Wemby must find his go-to move, much like the past legendary bigs before him, such as Dirk Nowitzki, Tim Duncan, and Hakeem Olajuwon.

“He’s got to figure out what his go-to move is, put on some weight and work on his conditioning,” Obama said

Wembanyama, who stands at 7-foot-4, has been criticized for his shot selection throughout the NBA playoffs.

Yet, his impact was felt on both ends of the floor throughout their run.

Obama added that Wemby should also work on conditioning, as he pointed out that the Frenchman often looked gassed in numerous stretches in the postseason due to his defensive responsibilities.

“It just looks to me like playing defense today is so much harder because you have to close out everything,” Obama said. “It used to be your Wemby, you just plant yourself in the paint and you’re a rim protector. But I’m watching him on defense now, the way they’re using him, he’s in the paint and then he’s trying to close out a three-pointer.”

The Spurs are expected to remain intact for next season.