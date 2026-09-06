Spurs Broadcaster Makes Unexpected Announcement After Scandal With Player’s Sister

The San Antonio Spurs play-by-play broadcaster who was involved in a cheating scandal with a player’s sister said he will be returning to the team for the 2026-2027 NBA season.

Commentator Jacob Tobey broke his social media silence this week, announcing that he will be returning as the team’s play-by-play commentator next season, despite being caught cheating on his wife with Spurs guard Lindey Water III’s sister.

“I thank the Spurs for allowing me time to step away to sort out issues in my personal life,” Tobey wrote on X, his first since July. “I understand that I will have to regain trust within the organization and across our community, a community where I will continue to be present with enthusiasm and passion.”

“I believe I have the best job in the world and am thrilled to be able to continue as the team’s play-by-play announcer.”

Spurs Commentator’s Cheating Scandal With Lindy Waters III’s Sister

In July, Tobey went viral when a series of posts appeared on his personal Instagram account accusing him of infidelity. The posts, which were later deleted but widely screenshotted, included pictures and messages claiming that Tobey had cheated on his girlfriend of six years with Loren Waters, sister of Lindey.

Tobey’s girlfriend then confirmed that she had accessed his account to publish the exposing messages herself.

Initial reports shortly after the posts went viral indicated that Tobey had been removed or had stepped down from his broadcasting role with the team.

No announcement from the Spurs or Tobey was publicized about his supposed firing after the incident.

Tobey was hired by the Spurs in 2024 to replace the legendary Bill Land, who retired after 21 years with the franchise.

Former San Antonio Spurs Champion Gives His Honest Thoughts on Jacob Tobey

Former San Antonio Spurs champion guard Danny Green gave his honest thoughts on Jacob Tobey after the cheating scandal went viral.

Green said Tobey was a good dude and his private life should not be a ground for him to get fired from his job.

“I love everything the Spurs do and how they operate as an organization,” Green, a three-time NBA champion, said on his “No Fouls Given” podcast. “They run a tight ship. They don’t deal with no BS, and they don’t like drama, so I understand certain issues. They’re going to be like, ‘No, we can’t allow this.’ To me, this was not one of those issues.”

Another NBA analyst Collin Cowherd also came to Tobey’s defense, saying that he should not be fired from his professional job for his private actions.

“I learned something new today, that you can get fired in America for cheating on your girlfriend. I had no idea that was legal. That literally happened, it was a big story,” Cowherd said. “You can get fired in America for cheating on your — not your wife, a girlfriend. Feels like he should hire an attorney, that is a crazy story. Um, whatever.”

It remains to be seen how Tobey will be received by Spurs fans after the incident. But for now, Tobey is still set to call the Spurs games, which are headlined by the wunderkind Victor Wembanyama and his youthful supporting cast.