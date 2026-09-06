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Spurs Broadcaster Makes Unexpected Announcement After Scandal With Player’s Sister

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SAN ANTONIO - APRIL 25: Tony Parker #9 of the San Antonio Spurs dribbles upcourt over the center court logo against the Denver Nuggets in Game Two of the Western Conference Quarterfinals during the 2007 NBA Playoffs at AT&T Center on April 25, 2007 in San Antonio, Texas. The Spurs won 97-88. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The San Antonio Spurs play-by-play broadcaster who was involved in a cheating scandal with a player’s sister said he will be returning to the team for the 2026-2027 NBA season. 

Commentator Jacob Tobey broke his social media silence this week, announcing that he will be returning as the team’s play-by-play commentator next season, despite being caught cheating on his wife with Spurs guard Lindey Water III’s sister.

“I thank the Spurs for allowing me time to step away to sort out issues in my personal life,” Tobey wrote on X, his first since July. “I understand that I will have to regain trust within the organization and across our community, a community where I will continue to be present with enthusiasm and passion.”

“I believe I have the best job in the world and am thrilled to be able to continue as the team’s play-by-play announcer.”

Spurs Commentator’s Cheating Scandal With Lindy Waters III’s Sister

San Antonio Spurs v Los Angeles Lakers
GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 05: Lindy Waters III #43 of the San Antonio Spurs passes in front of Bronny James #9 of the Los Angeles Lakers during a 118-116 Los Angeles Lakers win over the San Antonio Spurs at Crypto.com Arena on November 05, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images). (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

In July, Tobey went viral when a series of posts appeared on his personal Instagram account accusing him of infidelity. The posts, which were later deleted but widely screenshotted, included pictures and messages claiming that Tobey had cheated on his girlfriend of six years with Loren Waters, sister of Lindey. 

Tobey’s girlfriend then confirmed that she had accessed his account to publish the exposing messages herself.

Initial reports shortly after the posts went viral indicated that Tobey had been removed or had stepped down from his broadcasting role with the team.

No announcement from the Spurs or Tobey was publicized about his supposed firing after the incident.

Tobey was hired by the Spurs in 2024 to replace the legendary Bill Land, who retired after 21 years with the franchise.

Former San Antonio Spurs Champion Gives His Honest Thoughts on Jacob Tobey

San Antonio Spurs v Cleveland Cavaliers
GettyCLEVELAND, OH – NOVEMBER 19: Danny Green #14 of the San Antonio Spurs talks to his teammates during the first half against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Quicken Loans Arena on November 19, 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio.  (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Former San Antonio Spurs champion guard Danny Green gave his honest thoughts on Jacob Tobey after the cheating scandal went viral. 

Green said Tobey was a good dude and his private life should not be a ground for him to get fired from his job. 

“I love everything the Spurs do and how they operate as an organization,” Green, a three-time NBA champion, said on his “No Fouls Given” podcast. “They run a tight ship. They don’t deal with no BS, and they don’t like drama, so I understand certain issues. They’re going to be like, ‘No, we can’t allow this.’ To me, this was not one of those issues.”

Another NBA analyst Collin Cowherd also came to Tobey’s defense, saying that he should not be fired from his professional job for his private actions. 

“I learned something new today, that you can get fired in America for cheating on your girlfriend. I had no idea that was legal. That literally happened, it was a big story,” Cowherd said. “You can get fired in America for cheating on your — not your wife, a girlfriend. Feels like he should hire an attorney, that is a crazy story. Um, whatever.”

It remains to be seen how Tobey will be received by Spurs fans after the incident. But for now, Tobey is still set to call the Spurs games, which are headlined by the wunderkind Victor Wembanyama and his youthful supporting cast.

Rob Andrew Lo Rob Andrew Lo is a writer at Heavy Sports and is covering the NBA. He has covered local, collegiate, professional and international sports in various sites. He was the sports editor of The Varsitarian, the official student publication of University of Santo Tomas, and a sports, entertainment, and lifestyle writer for Rappler. A Journalism graduate from the University of Santo Tomas, he has built his voice across both collegiate and international platforms, previously contributing NBA coverage to Fansided and Sportskeeda. More about Rob Andrew Lo

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Spurs Broadcaster Makes Unexpected Announcement After Scandal With Player’s Sister

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