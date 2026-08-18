Spurs Tipped to Add High-Upside Forward to Pair With Wembanyama

The San Antonio Spurs made multiple moves during the 2026 NBA Draft to add young frontcourt depth behind Victor Wembanyama.

With the No. 20 overall pick, San Antonio took a calculated gamble on Kentucky big man Jayden Quaintance, betting that the highly rated prospect can overcome his injury concerns and fulfill his considerable upside.

The Spurs then acquired the No. 26 pick to select UConn center Tarris Reed Jr., giving up the No. 35 selection, which became Trevon Brazile, and two additional second-round picks in the deal.

Despite those additions, early projections for the 2027 NBA Draft suggest San Antonio could once again look toward the frontcourt.

San Antonio Spurs Projected to Target High-Upside Frontcourt Prospect

The Spurs currently own a 2027 first-round pick via the Atlanta Hawks, with Bleacher Report analyst Jonathan Wasserman projecting that selection to land around No. 16.

Wasserman predicts San Antonio could use the pick on seven-foot Duke forward Cameron Williams.

“With Patrick Ngongba II and Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje in the mix, Cameron Williams‘ role and production may waver,” Wasserman wrote. “He also won’t look like the most polished prospect, but his size, movement, defensive coverage and shotmaking flashes should scream NBA upside.”

Williams is considered one of the top power forward prospects in his class and a five-star recruit by multiple outlets. ESPN has projected that he could climb as high as No. 10 in the 2027 NBA Draft.

The 18-year-old committed to Duke over Texas and Arizona after an impressive career at St. Mary’s High School in Phoenix.

As a senior, Williams led his team to a 23-7 record and an appearance in the Arizona Open Division state championship game.

During the 2025-26 season, he averaged an eye-catching 24.6 points, 12.0 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 2.8 blocks, and 1.7 steals per game.

Those performances earned Williams a place in the 2026 McDonald’s All-American Game, while he was also named a semi-finalist for the 2026 Naismith High School Player of the Year Award.

Cameron Williams Faces Intriguing Situation at Duke

Williams committed to Duke early in the process, announcing his decision on November 14, 2025.

Since then, however, the Blue Devils have added highly rated center Joaquim Boumtje-Boumtje, who has already been tipped to challenge for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2028 NBA Draft.

That creates some uncertainty surrounding exactly how prominent Williams’ role will be during his freshman season.

If he earns significant minutes and translates his high school production to the college level, Williams could easily strengthen his case as a top-10 prospect. A more limited role, however, could see him slide down draft boards and potentially into San Antonio’s range.

“Williams has big-time tools and developing skill potential,” ESPN’s Jeremy Woo recently wrote. “[He] is a good athlete who runs the floor well and has become a better shooter over the past year, with enough agility to play the 4 in lieu of ideal bulk to play center.”

“There is a wide range of long-term outcomes depending on how his body and skill set fill out, but he has the type of intriguing long-term upside to keep him in the lottery conversation, provided he can carve out a big enough role to make a difference.”

It remains extremely early in the 2027 draft cycle, and plenty will change once the college season begins.

Another frontcourt addition may appear excessive after drafting Quaintance and Reed, but the San Antonio Spurs have shown little hesitation in stockpiling young talent around Wembanyama.