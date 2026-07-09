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Contract for San Antonio Spurs Star Ranked as One of Worst in Entire NBA

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Oklahoma City Thunder v San Antonio Spurs - Game Six
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SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - MAY 28: De'aaron Fox #4 talks with Mitch Johnson of the San Antonio Spurs during the third quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game Six of the NBA Western Conference Finals at Frost Bank Center on May 28, 2026 in San Antonio, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The San Antonio Spurs currently have several young players on team-friendly contracts.

They also have one enormous contract that sticks out like a sore thumb.

De’Aaron Fox’s Spurs Contract Ranked as Fourth-Worst in Entire NBA

GettyHOUSTON, TEXAS – JANUARY 20: De’aaron Fox #4 of the San Antonio Spurs in action during the game against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center on January 20, 2026 in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)

Dan Favale of Bleacher Report recently ranked the eight worst contracts in the entire NBA, and De’Aaron Fox’s deal came in at No. 4, behind only Joel Embiid’s contract with the Philadelphoa 76ers, Trae Young’s new max deal with the Washington Wizards and Paul George’s contract with the Boston Celtics.

Favae pointed to Fox’s declining athleticism as well as production that doesn’t match the size of the contract as reasons for Fox’s inclusion high up in the ranking.

“De’Aaron Fox’s deal is less problematic for the San Antonio Spurs than it would be for pretty much every other team. … Still, this is the salary structure of an All-NBA candidate. Fox produces more like a fringe All-Star,” Favale wrote.

“The aging curve of his skill set is the problem. Fox is already showing signs of athletic decline. His free-throw attempts per 100 possessions have dipped year-over-year since 2022-23, and he’s taken at least 25 percent of his looks at the rim only once over the past half-decade. … And without a lights-out three-point stroke to rely on, his contract could feasibly spend its entire life underwater.”

This story will be updated. 

Michael Kaskey-Blomain Michael Kaskey-Blomain is an experienced sports media member covering the NBA and NFL for Heavy. He has been in the industry for well over a decade with previous stops including the Philadelphia Inquirer and CBS Sports. Michael also serves as a Philadelphia 76ers reporter and insider for ESPN 97.3 and an NBA and NFL contributor for The Sporting News. More about Michael Kaskey-Blomain

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Contract for San Antonio Spurs Star Ranked as One of Worst in Entire NBA

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