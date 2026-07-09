Contract for San Antonio Spurs Star Ranked as One of Worst in Entire NBA

The San Antonio Spurs currently have several young players on team-friendly contracts.

They also have one enormous contract that sticks out like a sore thumb.

De’Aaron Fox’s Spurs Contract Ranked as Fourth-Worst in Entire NBA

Dan Favale of Bleacher Report recently ranked the eight worst contracts in the entire NBA, and De’Aaron Fox’s deal came in at No. 4, behind only Joel Embiid’s contract with the Philadelphoa 76ers, Trae Young’s new max deal with the Washington Wizards and Paul George’s contract with the Boston Celtics.

Favae pointed to Fox’s declining athleticism as well as production that doesn’t match the size of the contract as reasons for Fox’s inclusion high up in the ranking.

“De’Aaron Fox’s deal is less problematic for the San Antonio Spurs than it would be for pretty much every other team. … Still, this is the salary structure of an All-NBA candidate. Fox produces more like a fringe All-Star,” Favale wrote.

“The aging curve of his skill set is the problem. Fox is already showing signs of athletic decline. His free-throw attempts per 100 possessions have dipped year-over-year since 2022-23, and he’s taken at least 25 percent of his looks at the rim only once over the past half-decade. … And without a lights-out three-point stroke to rely on, his contract could feasibly spend its entire life underwater.”

This story will be updated.