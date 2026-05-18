Spurs Hit With Major De’Aaron Fox Injury Blow Before Game 1

The San Antonio Spurs will be without one of their most important postseason contributors in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals.

“San Antonio Spurs star De’Aaron Fox has been ruled out for Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder due to an ankle sprain, sources tell ESPN,” NBA insider Shams Charania posted on X shortly before tipoff.

The late development comes after Fox participated in shootaround earlier Monday and expressed optimism about his availability despite ongoing right ankle soreness.

Instead, San Antonio will open the series without its primary backcourt playmaker.

De’Aaron Fox Injury Update: Spurs Star Ruled Out Despite Earlier Optimism

Fox’s absence marks a sudden and significant shift for the Spurs heading into Game 1.

The 28-year-old guard had not missed a game this postseason prior to Monday, playing through the ankle issue while averaging 18.8 points, 5.8 assists and 3.5 rebounds across 11 playoff games.

Earlier in the day, Fox indicated he would adjust his pregame routine to test the ankle further, saying he was “just going through the day” to determine readiness.

That process ultimately did not lead to clearance, with the Spurs opting to hold him out in the series opener.

Spurs Forced Into Backcourt Adjustments Without Fox

Without Fox, San Antonio will need to quickly reshape its offensive approach.

Rookie guard Dylan Harper is expected to take on a larger ball-handling role, while veteran Keldon Johnson could see increased responsibility as a secondary scorer and creator.

Fox’s ability to collapse defenses and create off the dribble has been central to the Spurs’ offensive rhythm throughout the postseason. His absence removes a key pressure-release valve alongside Victor Wembanyama.

The Spurs may lean more heavily on half-court sets and interior scoring, with fewer transition opportunities generated from Fox’s pace and penetration.

Luke Kornet Expected to Play, Provides Stability Up Front

While Fox’s status delivers a major blow, San Antonio is still expected to have Luke Kornet available, according to USA Today’s Thunder Wire reporter Clemente Almanza.

The veteran big man has provided steady frontcourt depth during the playoffs, averaging 5.6 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.2 blocks in 11 games. His presence behind Wembanyama offers size and rim protection against an Oklahoma City team built on spacing and tempo.

Kornet’s availability helps stabilize the rotation, even as the Spurs absorb a significant loss in the backcourt.

Victor Wembanyama’s Role Expands in Series Opener

With Fox sidelined, the offensive burden shifts even more heavily to Victor Wembanyama.

The All-Star big man has anchored San Antonio on both ends of the floor throughout the postseason, providing scoring, rebounding and elite rim protection. In Fox’s absence, his role as both scorer and facilitator becomes even more critical.

Oklahoma City is expected to adjust defensively, potentially sending additional attention toward Wembanyama and forcing San Antonio’s secondary options to step up.

Game 1 Outlook: Spurs Face Immediate Challenge on the Road

The Spurs enter the Western Conference Finals after eliminating the Minnesota Timberwolves in six games and holding a 4-1 edge over the Thunder in previous matchups this season.

However, Fox’s late scratch introduces immediate uncertainty against a rested Oklahoma City team playing at home.

Tipoff is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET, where San Antonio will attempt to set the tone in the series without one of its most dynamic playmakers.