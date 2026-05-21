De’Aaron Fox Injury Update And Return Date: Spurs Announce Game 3 Status

De’Aaron Fox of the San Antonio Spurs has missed the first two games of the Western Conference Finals series against the Oklahoma City Thunder with an ankle injury, and does not have an official return date.

Fox has been listed as questionable and then a game-time decision in both Games 1 and 2, but has been ruled out for both, as the ankle injury he picked up in the conference semifinals continues to keep him sidelined.

While the Spurs haven’t announced an official Game 3 Fox injury update, there is an expectation that he’ll be a game-time decision once again. But with a new Dylan Harper injury update, San Antonio might need their typical starting point guard, and could have him return as the series against the Thunder heads back to Texas.

De’Aaron Fox Injury Update

UPDATE: The San Antonio Spurs have officially listed De’Aaron Fox as questionable for Game 3.

Speaking most recently on ESPN’s NBA Today show, league insider Shams Charania said Fox will be a game-time decision for Game 3.

“De’Aaron Fox will be a game-time decision in Game 3,” Charania said. “It’s a high right ankle sprain that Fox is dealing with…We’ll see closer to Game 3, whether he’s able to play (or not).”

That goes along with what Spurs head coach Mitch Johnson has said about the All-Star, who hasn’t played in the series so far, confirming that Fox is day-to-day moving forward.

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“He’s just trying to play every day. It’s a tough injury that he wouldn’t be playing with in the regular season,” he said after the Spurs’ Game 2 loss. “So he’s trying to tough it out, and he did that in Minnesota. Then he had an awkward landing and re-aggravated it, and we just gotta make sure that he’s in a place that he can be out there and compete to the level that he would need to in the game that we’re playing.”

Fox was seen at shootaround and went through warmups for Game 2, but was ruled out shortly before tipoff. Barring a new injury update, his Game 3 status remains up in the air.

When Is De’Aaron Fox Coming Back? Is Game 3 A Realistic Return Date For The Spurs?

As he’s a game-time decision for Game 3, it’s unknown when the Spurs will decide on a Fox return date. However, according to ESPN, that could come soon.

ESPN.com has an ‘estimated return date’ for all injured NBA players, and Fox is no different. The company has its estimated return date set for May 22, which would be for Game 3. ESPN has been proven right on multiple occasions with their ‘estimated return dates,’ and while it doesn’t guarantee Fox will be back for Game 3, it’s at least a good sign, as he hasn’t been ruled out for the key contest just yet.

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Even more so, what could force San Antonio’s hand in bringing back Fox is the injury to Harper, who left Game 2 with what appeared to be a hamstring issue.

The Spurs have yet to announce an official Harper injury update, and though it didn’t look like a serious concern in the moment, he was ruled out for the rest of Game 2, also with an unknown status going forward.

But if he is eventually ruled out for Game 3, the Spurs will be without either of their two lead ball-handlers, outside of Stephon Castle, who has 20 turnovers through the first two games of the series.

If Fox is feeling good, San Antonio might have to take a risk and bring him back for Game 3, especially if they are without Harper.

Harper and Fox are both listed as questionable for Game 3 and though their official status remains unclear, it does appear that neither is facing a long-term absence.