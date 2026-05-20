Spurs’ Mitch Johnson Delivers Last-Minute De’Aaron Fox Update Before Game 2

With less than two hours before tipoff, the San Antonio Spurs still do not have clarity on De’Aaron Fox’s status for Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals.

De’Aaron Fox Remains Game-Time Decision Before Spurs-Thunder Game 2

Spurs coach Mitch Johnson confirmed during pregame availability that Fox, who is dealing with a lingering ankle issue, remains a game-time decision against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

“Pretty status quo moving forward, I believe,” Johnson said. “Regardless of whether he plays the games or not, this will be just kind of the world we live in.”

The update, first reported by Tom Orsborn of the San Antonio Express-News, underscores the uncertainty surrounding the All-Star guard as San Antonio looks to build on its Game 1 victory.

Spurs Managing Fox’s Ankle Moving Forward

Fox has been dealing with right ankle soreness since the previous round, forcing him to miss Game 1 — a 122-115 double-overtime win that gave the Spurs a 1-0 series lead.

Johnson’s comments suggest that the team is preparing for a scenario where Fox’s availability may fluctuate on a game-to-game basis rather than following a definitive timeline.

That uncertainty has already become part of the Spurs’ postseason reality.

Even if Fox is cleared to play, the decision is expected to come down to pregame warmups, leaving little time for lineup adjustments.

San Antonio Finds Ways to Win Without Fox

Despite Fox’s absence in Game 1, the Spurs delivered one of the most impressive wins of the postseason.

Victor Wembanyama led the way with 41 points and 24 rebounds, while rookie guard Dylan Harper stepped into a larger role and responded with 24 points, 11 rebounds, seven steals and six assists across 47 minutes.

The performance highlighted San Antonio’s depth and ability to adjust without its primary ballhandler.

Dylan Harper added 24 points and a team playoff-record seven steals, while Stephon Castle scored 17. Devin Vassell and Keldon Johnson each contributed 13 points for the Spurs.

Johnson earlier said they (players) are also in the dark regarding Fox’s status for Game 2.

Fox’s Potential Return Could Shift Series Momentum

Fox’s presence would provide a major boost for the Spurs’ offense, particularly in late-game situations where his shot creation and pace become critical.

Without him, San Antonio has relied more heavily on Wembanyama’s versatility and Harper’s emergence as a secondary playmaker.

If Fox returns for Game 2, it could significantly alter the matchup dynamics against an Oklahoma City team looking to even the series at home.

Thunder Looking to Capitalize on Spurs Uncertainty

The Thunder, meanwhile, are preparing for both scenarios.

Oklahoma City pushed San Antonio to double overtime in Game 1 and will aim to exploit any inconsistency in the Spurs’ backcourt rotation.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and company are seeking a response after seeing their nine-game playoff winning streak snapped.

“We have to get better from this game,” Thunder coach Mark Daigneault said following Game 1.

Final Decision Likely Just Before Tipoff

With time running out before the 8:30 p.m. ET start, Fox’s status remains one of the biggest storylines of the night.

For now, the Spurs are embracing the uncertainty.

And as Johnson made clear, it may not be going away anytime soon.