Spurs’ De’Aaron Fox Predicted to Be Next Jaylen Brown For $221M Reason

There’s arguably no player who caught more flak in the NBA Finals than San Antonio Spurs point guard De’Aaron Fox.

The elder statesman of the baby Spurs, Fox was counted on to bring a stabilizing presence to the young San Antonio team in their first taste of championship-caliber action; instead, he was a net negative.

Despite playing the third most minutes per game throughout the series, Fox was incredibly inefficient, averaging 12.8 points per game on 34.3% from the field and 25% from three-point range.

It’s for that exact reason that Fox is being compared to former Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown, and not due to his past accomplishments as a Finals MVP.

No, Fox may end up being the next player who gets unceremoniously dumped for a lackluster return.

De’Aaron Fox Could Be Traded For Cap Purposes

CBS Sports’ Sam Quinn predicted three players who could end up getting traded this offseason similar to how Brown was dealt, and named the San Antonio Spurs’ veteran point guard.

He specifically pointed to Fox’s four-year, $221.7 million supermax contract that kicks in next season, and could seriously put the Spurs in a financial bind if he remains on the books.

“Don’t act surprised to see Fox on this list. You watched the NBA Finals. Fox remains an above-average starting point guard, but he’s no longer the NBA’s fastest player, and that was his calling card at his NBA peak. Without a reliable jumper, maintaining star status is going to be difficult, and Dylan Harper and Stephon Castle are already breathing down his neck,” wrote Quinn.

“Fox is on a 30% max contract that frankly looks like negative value as is. San Antonio might have to attach an asset to move it. Eventually, a trade seems inevitable….Harper, Castle and Victor Wembanyama will combine to make only around 24% of the cap next season, and there’s a lesson in there for possible trading teams.”

The fact of the matter here is that Fox has surprisingly become a negative asset, something no one expected Brown to become this offseason.

Quinn notes that in order to get out from under Fox’s contract, the Spurs may have to end up attaching draft capital to get a deal done.

Spurs Should Feel Good About Moving on From De’Aaron Fox

When the San Antonio Spurs traded for Fox in the first place, their minds were in the right place.

They had a young Stephon Castle still developing, and hadn’t even landed the draft pick that would eventually bring them Dylan Harper.

But now, just two short years later, the baby Spurs have outgrown their veteran point guard, and they’re better off maximizing the playing time and development of Castle, and specifically Harper as their primary playmaker and ball handler.

Harper was easily San Antonio’s best point guard in the Finals. He averaged three fewer assists than Fox but turned the ball over less and was more efficient from the floor.

If the Spurs can find a way to deal Fox, they should do it. No matter what they get in return.