76ers’ Jaylen Brown Receives More Fuel For Celtics Revenge After Trade

The NBA world was shaken to its core Wednesday evening when the Philadelphia 76ers acquired Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown in a shocking trade.

The Brown saga was expected to come to an end in Boston at some point this summer, but not like this.

After dangling him in trade talks with the Milwaukee Bucks for Giannis Antetokounmpo, it seemed like the relationship had deteriorated past the point of no return, and the 76ers took advantage of a prime opportunity.

Out are Paul George, two first-round draft picks, and two second-round picks, and in is a former Finals MVP who has all the motivation in the world to prove his doubters wrong.

Brown likely doesn’t need much more motivation after this whole ordeal, but he may have just gotten some extra fuel to add to the flame.

Jaylen Brown Gets One Last Jab From Celtics

In a recent podcast episode of The Hoop Collective, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst revealed that the Boston Celtics felt Brown wasn’t even their best player last year, and it should give the new Philadelphia 76ers star fuel for revenge in 2026-27.

“I just know that the Celtics felt that even though Jaylen Brown was talking about himself for MVP – there was this MVP campaign for Jaylen Brown – the Celtics did not feel that Jaylen had the best season on their team,” Windhorst revealed to Tim McMahon and Bobby Marks.

“And I don’t mean Jayson Tatum. They felt that Derrick White had a better season. And the statistics that people use to analyze said that.”

The idea that Brown was not the best Celtic during the 2025-26 season isn’t an opinion shared by the vast majority of NBA fans.

Sure, you can pull up the on-off numbers and talk about efficiency and other advanced stats.

But how can it be possible that a player who made All-NBA and placed sixth in MVP voting is not the team’s best player?

Brown had the best individual season of his career, easily, and averaged 28.7 points per game and was the No. 1 option on the second seed in the East.

Clearly, there was something else going on behind the scenes that allowed the 76ers to cash in.

Celtics Were Fed Up With Jaylen Brown’s Antics

It seems that where things really started to go wrong with the new Philadelphia 76ers star was when Brown took to Twitch streaming in the wake of their elimination in the first round of the NBA playoffs.

Sports Illustrated’s Chris Mannix unveiled more details after the news of the trade came down the pipeline.

“Brown’s frequent Twitch streams caused some headaches in Boston’s front office and his claim that last season was his favorite—besting, you know, the 2024 run that ended in a championship—didn’t go over well with the fan base,” wrote Mannix.

“Behind the scenes there was plenty of grumbling about Brown’s desire to be viewed as a basketball equal to Jayson Tatum.”

The Boston Celtics clearly made their choice between Brown and Tatum, and believe in one player more than the other.

This upcoming season, the 76ers-Celtics matchups will be much-watch television, and it’s all thanks to this trade.