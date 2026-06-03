Draymond Green Delivers Bad News for Spurs Before NBA Finals

The San Antonio Spurs are just hours away from their first NBA Finals appearance of the Victor Wembanyama era, but one prominent NBA voice is already predicting disappointment.

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green said Wednesday that he believes the New York Knicks will defeat the Spurs in Game 1 of the 2026 NBA Finals and ultimately capture the championship.

Green made the comments on The Draymond Green Show while breaking down the matchup between the Eastern Conference champion Knicks and the Western Conference champion Spurs.

“Ultimately, who’s going to figure it out and take Game 1? Quite honestly, I think I’m going to go with the more experienced team,” Green said. “I’m going to go with the New York Knicks to take Game 1.”

Green didn’t stop there. The four-time NBA champion also picked New York to win the entire series.

“I’m also going to go with the New York Knicks to win this series,” Green added. “This is a series that can go either way. I think ultimately the New York Knicks are more primed and ready right now than the Spurs.”

Play

Draymond Green Cites Spurs’ Lack of Finals Experience

Green’s biggest concern for San Antonio wasn’t talent.

The Spurs, led by Defensive Player of the Year Victor Wembanyama, rising rookie Dylan Harper, former All-Star De’Aaron Fox and reigning Rookie of the Year Stephon Castle, have emerged as one of the NBA’s brightest young teams.

Instead, Green questioned whether San Antonio’s core is ready for the pressures of the NBA Finals.

“Spurs still ain’t been through nothing,” Green said. “They ain’t been through much.”

Green acknowledged that the Spurs gained valuable postseason experience during their playoff run, which included a dramatic seven-game Western Conference Finals victory over the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder.

Still, he believes New York’s veteran group enters the Finals better prepared for the moment.

Karl-Anthony Towns Matchup Identified as Key Problem

Green also pointed to a potential matchup issue involving Knicks All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns and Wembanyama.

According to Green, Towns’ ability to stretch the floor could force Wembanyama away from the basket, opening driving lanes for Jalen Brunson and New York’s offense.

“If Karl-Anthony Towns is out at the top of the floor and you have to guard him with Wemby, all that curl action and everything going on, they’re going to be in the paint getting layups and dunks,” Green explained.

The Warriors forward believes New York’s offensive versatility creates more matchup problems for San Antonio than vice versa.

Green’s Knicks Prediction Marks Surprising Shift

Green’s endorsement of the Knicks comes just days after he appeared to question New York’s championship credentials.

Earlier this week, Green sided with former Spurs assistant and current Las Vegas Aces coach Becky Hammon regarding her comments that Brunson still needed to “prove” he could lead a team to a championship.

Green even took a profane shot at Knicks fans while discussing the topic, making his sudden support of New York a surprising development ahead of Game 1.

Green Will Be Part of ESPN’s Finals Coverage

Spurs fans won’t be able to avoid Green’s analysis during the Finals.

According to ESPN, Green will join the legendary “Inside the NBA” crew as a guest analyst for Games 3 and 4 in New York alongside Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith and Shaquille O’Neal.

For now, Green is betting against San Antonio.

The Spurs, however, have spent the entire postseason proving doubters wrong and they’ll get their first opportunity to do it again when Game 1 tips off Wednesday night at Frost Bank Center.