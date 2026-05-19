Dylan Harper Makes NBA Playoff History as Spurs Stun Thunder in Game 1 Thriller

Dylan Harper delivered a historic postseason performance Monday night, stepping into a larger role and helping lift the San Antonio Spurs to a 122-115 double-overtime victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals.

With All-Star guard De’Aaron Fox sidelined due to an ankle injury, the rookie answered the moment — and then some.

Harper finished with 24 points, 11 rebounds, six assists and a team playoff-record seven steals, becoming just the second rookie in NBA history to post at least 20 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and five steals in a playoff game. The only other player to reach that benchmark: Magic Johnson.

Dylan Harper Stats: Historic All-Around Performance

Harper’s stat line underscored a rare two-way impact seldom seen from a rookie, particularly on a stage as large as the conference finals.

According to NBA data, he is also just the third rookie since the 1973-74 season — when steals were first officially recorded — to tally at least seven steals in a postseason game, and the first to do so in a conference finals contest.

His 24 points marked the most by a rookie in their conference finals debut since Andrew Toney scored 26 in 1981.

The performance added another layer to what was already a historic night for San Antonio, led by Victor Wembanyama’s dominant outing.

Rookie Steps Up Without De’Aaron Fox

The Spurs entered Game 1 without Fox, placing increased responsibility on their young backcourt.

Harper embraced that opportunity.

“The rookie showed up when it mattered most,” ESPN noted following the game, highlighting his poise under pressure in a matchup that stretched into double overtime.

San Antonio relied on Harper’s ability to create offense, disrupt passing lanes and control tempo alongside Wembanyama and fellow young contributors.

Stephon Castle added 17 points, while Devin Vassell and Keldon Johnson each scored 13 as the Spurs secured a critical road win and stole home-court advantage.

Dylan Harper, Son of Ron Harper, Continues Family Legacy

Harper’s breakout performance also carried historical significance beyond the stat sheet.

He is the son of Ron Harper, a five-time NBA champion known for his defensive versatility and key role on the Chicago Bulls and Los Angeles Lakers dynasties.

The younger Harper’s Game 1 showing reflected a similar two-way impact, combining scoring, playmaking and disruptive defense in a high-stakes environment.

While still early in his career, his ability to deliver on the playoff stage has already begun to carve out his own identity separate from his father’s legacy.

Dylan Harper Defense Fuels Spurs Victory

While Harper’s scoring and playmaking stood out, his defensive presence proved equally decisive.

His seven steals disrupted Oklahoma City’s rhythm throughout the game, limiting clean offensive looks for a Thunder team that had cruised through the first two playoff rounds undefeated.

Oklahoma City still received strong performances from its core. Jalen Williams, returning from a hamstring injury, scored 26 points, while MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander finished with 24 points and 12 assists.

However, Harper’s activity on both ends helped tilt the balance in key stretches.

Young Spurs Core Makes NBA History

Harper’s performance was part of a broader historic night for San Antonio’s emerging core.

Wembanyama, Harper and Castle became the first trio of teammates ages 22 or younger to each record a double-double in a playoff game, according to ESPN Stats & Info.

The milestone reflects the Spurs’ rapid rise behind one of the youngest and most dynamic cores in the league.

Dylan Harper Spurs Role Expands Moving Forward

With Fox’s status uncertain, Harper’s role could continue to expand as the series progresses.

If Game 1 is any indication, the rookie is ready for the responsibility.

San Antonio will look to build on its momentum in Game 2 on Wednesday night in Oklahoma City, while the Thunder aim to regroup after their first loss of the postseason.

For Harper, the stage will only grow bigger and so far, he has shown he belongs.