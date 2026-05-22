UPDATE: Spurs Coach Drops ‘It’s Close’ Update on Dylan Harper, De’Aaron Fox Just Before Game 3

A The San Antonio Spurs are closing in on a game-time decision for Dylan Harper and De’Aaron Fox, with both guards undergoing final pregame evaluations ahead of Game 3 of the Western Conference finals.

“They’re going through their routines right now,” Spurs coach Mitch Johnson said during his pregame presser. “I’ll get the word pretty soon here. But yeah, it’s close.”

UPDATE as of 7:45 p.m. ET: Both Dylan Harper and De’Aaron Fox cleared to play in Game 3.

The update signals that both players remain firmly in contention to play Friday night against the Oklahoma City Thunder, with their availability likely to be determined shortly before the 8:30 p.m. ET tipoff.

Dylan Harper Injury Update: ‘Looks Good’ Observation Fuels Optimism

Adding to the growing optimism, ESPN’s Michael C. Wright offered a promising real-time assessment after watching Harper warm up.

“Dylan Harper looks good to me,” Wright posted on X after observing the Spurs guard going through on-court work.

Harper, who is officially listed as questionable with right adductor soreness, appeared to be moving fluidly during pregame work — a notable development after exiting Game 2 with what initially looked like a more serious leg injury.

The combination of Johnson’s “it’s close” update and Wright’s on-court observation has quickly become the clearest indication yet that Harper could be available in some capacity.

Spurs Center’s Past Adductor Injury Timeline Offers Encouraging Context

Additional context has further supported a cautiously optimistic outlook for Harper.

Dusty Garza of Spurs Report noted that similar adductor injuries have sidelined NBA players like Spurs backup center Luke Kornet for only short stretches this season — often costing one or two games — suggesting a more manageable timeline than initially feared.

🚨 Injury Update: The abductor issue Dylan is showing kept Luke Kornet out of one or two games twice this season. Both will warm-up and test out before the game and see how they're feeling before a decision is made on whether they’ll play. https://t.co/E6H6X95BnJ pic.twitter.com/SXWD4pUOVN — SpursRΞPORTΞR (@SpursReporter) May 22, 2026

That distinction is critical after early concern centered on a potential hamstring injury, which typically carries a significantly longer recovery window.

According to ESPN insider Shams Charania, the Spurs felt relief upon determining Harper’s injury was not hamstring-related.

De’Aaron Fox Status Remains Key Factor

Fox’s status remains equally important for San Antonio.

The All-Star guard has missed the first two games of the series with a high right ankle sprain and is also considered a game-time decision. While he has made progress, he continues to deal with soreness.

If both Fox and Harper are available — even in limited roles — it would significantly stabilize a Spurs backcourt that has leaned heavily on Rookie of the Year Stephon Castle.

Game 3 Stakes Heightened as Series Shifts

The Western Conference finals are tied at 1-1 as the series shifts to San Antonio, making Game 3 a pivotal swing game.

Harper’s impact was evident in Game 1, when he delivered an elite performance on the conference finals stage. His ability to return briefly in Game 2 despite the injury further underscored his importance.

Now, with Wright’s observation offering a promising real-time indicator, the Spurs appear to have a legitimate chance of regaining a key contributor at a critical moment.

For San Antonio, the final decision will come shortly before tipoff, but the early signs are trending in the right direction.