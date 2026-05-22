Spurs Get ‘Sigh of Relief’ Dylan Harper Injury Update Before Game 3

The San Antonio Spurs may have avoided their worst-case scenario and for a moment, that’s enough to exhale.

After early fears of a potential hamstring injury to rookie guard Dylan Harper, new reporting from ESPN insider Shams Charania has shifted the outlook ahead of Game 3 of the Western Conference finals. And for the Spurs, the update offers a measure of relief.

Dylan Harper Injury Update Brings Relief for Spurs

Harper is officially listed as questionable with right adductor soreness, and according to Charania, the diagnosis is more encouraging than the hamstring issue that initially raised alarm during Game 2.

“The Spurs are breathing a sigh of relief that this wasn’t a hamstring injury,” Charania said on The Pat McAfee Show. “We’ve seen guys in the past play through adductors and groins.”

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That distinction is critical.

Hamstring injuries often carry multi-week recovery timelines and a high risk of re-aggravation — a potentially devastating outcome in a playoff series played every other day. By contrast, adductor injuries, while still painful and limiting, can sometimes be managed on a day-to-day basis.

For a Spurs team already navigating injuries in its backcourt, the difference could prove pivotal.

‘Crazy Part’ of Harper Injury Highlights Competitiveness

Charania also revealed a surprising detail that underscores Harper’s competitiveness — and adds intrigue to his Game 3 status.

“The crazy part is he actually jogged back onto the court,” Charania said. “He felt good enough to be able to play in this game and come back the competitor that he is.”

Harper, who finished with 12 points and three assists in 25 minutes before exiting Game 2, initially appeared to suffer a more serious injury when he grabbed at his leg.

Instead, he attempted to return — a moment that now carries added significance given the updated diagnosis.

The Spurs are expected to put Harper through his full pregame routine, with his availability for Game 3 now a game-time decision.

Spurs Backcourt Health Remains Key vs Thunder

Even with the encouraging update, San Antonio’s backcourt health remains a central storyline in the series.

All-Star guard De’Aaron Fox is also working his way back from a high right ankle sprain and is expected to be a game-time decision. That leaves the Spurs balancing optimism with caution as they prepare for a critical home game.

Without Harper and Fox at full strength, San Antonio has leaned heavily on last season’s Rookie of the Year Stephon Castle to shoulder playmaking duties against Oklahoma City’s pressure defense.

If Harper can play — even in a limited role — it would provide a significant boost to the Spurs’ offensive rhythm and depth.

Western Conference Finals Impact Hinges on Availability

The series shifts to San Antonio, tied at 1-1, with Game 3 looming as a potential turning point.

Harper’s availability could play a major role in determining how the Spurs attack Oklahoma City’s defense, particularly after showing flashes of elite play in Game 1.

The rookie scored efficiently and displayed poise beyond his years in the series opener, quickly establishing himself as a key contributor on the playoff stage.

Now, his status remains uncertain, but far more hopeful than it appeared just 24 hours earlier.

For the Spurs, that alone represents a meaningful win.

As Charania’s update suggests, the situation is fluid. But with Harper pushing to play and the injury proving less severe than initially feared, San Antonio enters Game 3 with renewed optimism and a chance to seize momentum in front of its home crowd.