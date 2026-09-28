Spurs’ Dylan Harper Makes Feelings Clear on Sixth Man Role

San Antonio Spurs guard Dylan Harper wants to help his team win, but he has little interest in spending his second NBA season as a reserve. The issue carries greater weight after his postseason breakout accelerated expectations for the 20-year-old and complicated San Antonio’s original backcourt plan.

Harper made his position unmistakable during a joint GQ interview with teammate Stephon Castle published Monday, September 28, CBS reports. After briefly offering a team-first response, Harper stopped himself and said, “That’s crazy. F–k no. I ain’t coming off no bench.”

The exchange started more playfully. Harper declared, “I’m going to win Sixth Man of the Year this year,” only for Castle to dismiss the idea and question whose sixth man Harper expected to become. Harper joked that he might fill the role for God before GQ directly asked whether he truly expected another season among the reserves.

Harper Abandons the Political Response

Harper initially searched for what he called “the political answer” and adopted a deliberately cheerful tone. He said he would meet whatever need the Spurs presented, including a reserve assignment.

He could not finish the thought without laughing at it.

Harper later acknowledged that he had been smiling because he was not telling the truth. His answer does not officially set San Antonio’s lineup, but it removes any mystery surrounding his preference. He wants to start.

The moment also added a sharper edge to an otherwise lighthearted GQ feature. Harper and Castle, whom Spurs fans call the “Slash Bros,” discussed their shared focus on winning, their first playoff experience, and the celebrities they saw during the NBA Finals.

Harper even jokingly blamed Jay-Z for San Antonio’s fortunes changing, My San Antonio reports. He recalled the rapper making the diamond hand gesture from his courtside seat before the Spurs began losing. The exchange reflected the humor between Harper and Castle, but the lineup conversation carried clear stakes for the coming season.

Harper’s Playoff Run Changed the Spurs’ Equation

San Antonio originally positioned De’Aaron Fox as its starting guard while Harper developed in a reserve role. Fox’s new agreement runs four years and carries a $229 million total, with the contract taking effect this season.

Harper’s postseason performance pushed the discussion forward much faster than anticipated. Across the final three contests of the Spurs’ second-round matchup with the Minnesota Timberwolves, Harper produced 51 points, 22 rebounds, and 19 made shots on 29 attempts.

His first playoff start arrived when Fox missed Game 1 of the Western Conference finals with an ankle injury. Harper delivered seven steals and six assists while adding 24 points and 11 rebounds across 47 minutes. San Antonio defeated the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder in double overtime.

Those performances followed a regular season and early playoff stretch spent primarily with the second unit. Devin Vassell later suggested Harper had experienced frustration connected to his playing time and shifting responsibilities.

Harper returned to a diplomatic message at Spurs media day, saying he would contribute however the team needed. His GQ remarks offered the less polished version.

San Antonio still controls the lineup decision. Harper, however, has already stated exactly which role he believes he has earned.