Spurs Receive Exciting News For Thunder Series Ahead Of Game 2

The San Antonio Spurs came out in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals and shocked the Oklahoma City Thunder in a double-overtime thriller led by Victor Wembanyama. Now, the Spurs look to be in control of the series, and according to some new odds, are predicted to advance past the defending champions and go to the 2026 NBA Finals.

Oklahoma City came into the series as the betting favorites, rightfully so. While they went 1-4 against the Spurs in the regular season, they’ve been the best team in the league for the past three seasons, and the odds reflected their success and status as defending champions.

However, after the Spurs’ and Wembanyama’s Game 1 performance, San Antonio’s odds to win the series have jumped drastically, and can increase even more if they come out victorious in Game 2.

Spurs Get Good News With Betting Odds For Thunder Series

The Thunder were favored to beat the Spurs in the Western Conference Finals, having close to a 70% chance to win the series, according to most major prediction markets.

But now, after San Antonio’s Game 1 win, they have either tied up the odds, or are now favored to win the series, depending on which sportsbook or prediction market you look at.

According to Polymarket, the Spurs only had about a 30% chance to beat the Thunder in the WCF, but that number has since shot up to roughly 50% ahead of Game 2. Kalshi odds tell a similar story, with San Antonio having an even lower chance to advance heading into Game 1, but now have evened up the odds.

Sportsbooks like DraftKings paint the same picture, as the Spurs are now -105 to beat OKC in the series. Their odds to win the NBA Finals before Game 1 were +310, but are now just +155, being cut in half after their double-overtime victory.

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That is good news for the Spurs. They had a strong record against the Thunder in the regular season, but were unproven against them and against the rest of the league in the playoffs. However, now, many around the sports world, including the oddsmakers, believe the team’s Game 1 showing could predict what happens in the rest of the series.

There are still a lot of games left to play, and the Thunder won’t go down easy, but as things stand heading into Game 1, the Spurs have drastically shifted their odds to advance and win the 2026 NBA Finals.

Spurs Vs Thunder Game 2

Wembanyama had a standout and historic performance on Monday that might be hard to recreate in Game 2 on Wednesday night. Still, he has strong averages against Oklahoma City, and if he can put together another decent showing, he’ll give San Antonio a good chance to win.

Additionally, Dylan Harper had a record-setting performance himself in Game 1 and will likely be put in a similar role in Game 2, especially if De’Aaron Fox, who is currently questionable, is eventually ruled out.

The Spurs got a decent performance from Stephon Castle and saw some much-needed shots fall from their wings, but they’ll likely need even more help against a Thunder team that will be looking for revenge in Game 2.

Heading into the second game of the series, San Antonio has the advantage, both in the odds and in the recent history, as they’ve only lost to Oklahoma City once this year. However, like what could be happening with the odds right now, the Thunder are not a team to count out, especially after losing just their first game of the playoffs, as they are expected to win Game 2, according to most major sportsbooks and prediction markets.

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The Spurs have a tough road ahead of them, but a Game 2 win would be massive for their chances in the series and winning the championship.

Spurs vs Thunder Game 2 tips off at 7:30 pm CST on Wednesday, May 20, and will be live on NBC and Peacock.