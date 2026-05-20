Spurs De’Aaron Fox Injury Update Gives Dylan Haprer More Good News

San Antonio Spurs‘ rookie Dylan Harper is quickly proving himself as one of the best young players in the NBA, and that was evident in Game 1 against the Oklahoma City Thunder as he was placed in the starting lineup for the first time in the playoffs after a late De’Aaron Fox injury update ruled him out.

Harper finished Game 1 with a record-setting stat line of 24 points, 11 rebounds, six assists, and seven steals as he started in place of the injured Fox. Now, heading into Game 2, the Spurs’ usual starting point guard could be out once again with an ankle injury, potentially giving Harper another chance to prove his value, despite being the youngest player on the court for both teams.

Harper started only four games during the regular season and has one start in the playoffs for San Antonio so far, but based on the latest Fox injury update, the rookie could continue his new role for San Antonio in Game 2, one that he’s thrived in so far.

De’Aaron Fox Injury Update For Game 2

Before speaking about Harper, who is more and more looking like he has the potential of becoming one of the best guards in the NBA over the next few years, that relies on what happens with Fox, who was a late scratch in Game 1 due to an ankle injury.

Fox is now officially questionable heading into Game 2, and Spurs head coach Mitch Johnson told reporters he would be a game-time decision for Wednesday night.

“He’ll do everything he can (to play), which is mostly rest and then get treatment to prepare for the next game, and tomorrow pregame we’ll find out if he can,” Johnson said on Tuesday.

Additionally, Fox was seen at San Antonio’s shootaround ahead of their upcoming contest against the Thunder, but the guard reportedly did not participate in live shooting drills.

De’Aaron Fox (ankle, questionable) is at shootaround, but he’s not getting up any shots with his teammates during the portion of the walkthrough open to media. Mitch Johnson said Tuesday he would be a game-time decision for Game 2,” Tom Osborne of the San Antonio Express-News wrote in a post on X.

Fox’s official Game 2 status remains unclear, but if he is ruled out, which is a growing possibility after the latest injury updates, that only opens the door wider for a young and hungry Harper.

Dylan Harper Could Start Again After Monster Performance In The Spurs’ Game 1 Win

Harper had a decently-strong showing in the regular season, but looked like he was a bit hampered by coming off the bench behind Fox, who has been the Spurs’ starting center all year.

But in Game 1, without Fox, on the biggest stage of his early career, Harper put together a historic performance that adds him to lists with some of the greatest players in NBA history.

“(Dylan Harper) became the second rookie with at least 20 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and five steals in a playoff game since steals were first recorded in 1973-74, joining Magic Johnson (1980),” Jeff Zillgitt wrote for NBA.com. “In the past 46 seasons, just three players have posted those stats in a conference finals game: Julius Erving, Larry Bird and Harper, according to basketball-reference.com.”

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In the playoffs, Harper is averaging 14.6 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 2.5 assists in 12 games as a rookie, but those numbers only increase when he’s in the starting lineup, five games that the Spurs have gone undefeated in this season.

If Fox is ruled out once again, that only means good news for Harper, who is in the middle of proving himself as one of the best young guards in the NBA.

However, if the Spurs decide to upgrade Fox for Game 2, that’s good news for him and the team, as the veteran center remains a steady option for them, despite what Harper has shown so far.

According to ex-NBA player Jeff Teague, Harper might be playing too good for the Spurs right now, and could force them into ‘a 2012 James Harden OKC situation’ where he is moved in order to reach is full potential.

However, that is a question for down the road, as right now, San Antonio can only enjoy what they are getting out of their rookie. It remains to be seen what will happen with the next Fox injury update and what that means for Harper, but either way, the Spurs have more than enough backcourt talent in these Conference Finals against the Thunder.