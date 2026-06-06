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Spurs Fans Get Good News As Recent History Tells Game 3 Win in New York

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Victor Wembanyama
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Victor Wembanyama won WCF MVP

The San Antonio Spurs’ backs are against the wall after losing back-to-back games at their home floor in the NBA Finals. They will enter New York with a massive chip on their shoulders as they look to avoid a 0-3 disadvantage, a deficit no team in NBA history has ever recovered from. 

With such a predicament, however, the Spurs were at their best, as seen in the past three playoff series this season. 

In games where their backs are against the wall, the Spurs delivered strong performances to get back on track. 

How The Spurs Perform in Must-Win Situations

San Antonio Spurs

GettyThe San Antonio Spurs lost Game 1 and Game 2 of the 2026 NBA Finals to the New York Knicks.

The first example is in Game 3 of the first round against the Portland Trail Blazers, where they bounced back from a shocking Game 2 loss to regain the series lead and never looked back. 

They did it again in Game 2 of the second round series against the Minnesota Timberwolves, avenging the series-opening loss before notching the crucial Game 5 victory to get the 3-2 lead in the series. 

In the Western Conference Finals, the Spurs won Games 4 and 6 after the Thunder got the series lead in the odd-numbered games. 

Now, the Spurs are down 0-2 against the Knicks with fairly different circumstances. For one, the Knicks have played better and executed better late in the first two games, allowing them to steal both Games 1 and 2 on the road. 

In Game 3, the Spurs have to overcome a raucous atmosphere at Madison Square Garden in New York, where Knicks fans are expected to be rowdy as they watch their squad play its first NBA Finals game in 26 years. 

The Knicks and their city are also hungry for an NBA championship, with the Knicks’ last title coming in 1973. 

Here Are What The Spurs Are Looking For In Game 3

Mitch Johnson

GettyMitch Johnson points to execution and defense as the keys to victory in the upcoming NBA Finals games.

Spurs head coach Mitch Johnson had a lot of hope for the next game for his players. One of his biggest emphases is execution, as he feels that the team looked subpar in the first two games. 

“We just weren’t playing good enough. We weren’t consistent enough in our execution in a lot of phases of the game,” Johnson said. ”I thought a little bit more detail, I guess, but I felt like we chased the game a little bit. They made some really tough shots at the end of the shot clock, and I thought that affected our approach at times and took away from just trying to play our brand of basketball.”

Johnson added that they would have to contain Karl-Anthony Towns better in the coming games. 

“He’s had two good games. We’ve still got to make it tougher on him. We’ve had some coverage breakdowns and just keep trying to make great players work for everything they get,” he said.

Game 3 of the NBA Finals will be on Monday, June 8, in New York, with many well-known personalities expected to be in attendance, including the United States President Donald Trump. 

Rob Andrew Lo Rob Andrew Lo is a writer at Heavy Sports and is covering the NBA. He has covered local, collegiate, professional and international sports in various sites. He was the sports editor of The Varsitarian, the official student publication of University of Santo Tomas, and a sports, entertainment, and lifestyle writer for Rappler. A Journalism graduate from the University of Santo Tomas, he has built his voice across both collegiate and international platforms, previously contributing NBA coverage to Fansided and Sportskeeda. More about Rob Andrew Lo

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Spurs Fans Get Good News As Recent History Tells Game 3 Win in New York

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