Spurs Fans Get Good News As Recent History Tells Game 3 Win in New York

The San Antonio Spurs’ backs are against the wall after losing back-to-back games at their home floor in the NBA Finals. They will enter New York with a massive chip on their shoulders as they look to avoid a 0-3 disadvantage, a deficit no team in NBA history has ever recovered from.

With such a predicament, however, the Spurs were at their best, as seen in the past three playoff series this season.

In games where their backs are against the wall, the Spurs delivered strong performances to get back on track.

How The Spurs Perform in Must-Win Situations

The first example is in Game 3 of the first round against the Portland Trail Blazers, where they bounced back from a shocking Game 2 loss to regain the series lead and never looked back.

They did it again in Game 2 of the second round series against the Minnesota Timberwolves, avenging the series-opening loss before notching the crucial Game 5 victory to get the 3-2 lead in the series.

In the Western Conference Finals, the Spurs won Games 4 and 6 after the Thunder got the series lead in the odd-numbered games.

Now, the Spurs are down 0-2 against the Knicks with fairly different circumstances. For one, the Knicks have played better and executed better late in the first two games, allowing them to steal both Games 1 and 2 on the road.

In Game 3, the Spurs have to overcome a raucous atmosphere at Madison Square Garden in New York, where Knicks fans are expected to be rowdy as they watch their squad play its first NBA Finals game in 26 years.

The Knicks and their city are also hungry for an NBA championship, with the Knicks’ last title coming in 1973.

Here Are What The Spurs Are Looking For In Game 3

Spurs head coach Mitch Johnson had a lot of hope for the next game for his players. One of his biggest emphases is execution, as he feels that the team looked subpar in the first two games.

“We just weren’t playing good enough. We weren’t consistent enough in our execution in a lot of phases of the game,” Johnson said. ”I thought a little bit more detail, I guess, but I felt like we chased the game a little bit. They made some really tough shots at the end of the shot clock, and I thought that affected our approach at times and took away from just trying to play our brand of basketball.”

Johnson added that they would have to contain Karl-Anthony Towns better in the coming games.

“He’s had two good games. We’ve still got to make it tougher on him. We’ve had some coverage breakdowns and just keep trying to make great players work for everything they get,” he said.

Game 3 of the NBA Finals will be on Monday, June 8, in New York, with many well-known personalities expected to be in attendance, including the United States President Donald Trump.