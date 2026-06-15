Full List of San Antonio Spurs 2026 NBA Free Agents, Including Harrison Barnes

The San Antonio Spurs made it all the way to the NBA Finals this season. Once there though, they were bested by the New York Knicks in five games.

As a result, some changes will likely be coming to San Antonio’s roster over the offseason.

Full List of San Antonio Spurs 2026 NBA Free Agents

The Spurs have a plethora of players headed for free agency this summer, and it’s extremely unlikely that they’ll all be back in San Antonio next season.

The good news for the Spurs is that most of their key contributors are locked up for next season and beyond, but they could be in danger of losing some of their depth pieces.

Here is the full list of San Antonio’s 2026 NBA free agents:

In addition to those free agents, Julian Champagnie has a $3 million team option in his contract for next season that the Spurs will almost assuredly exercise. After his contributions this past season, it’s hard to imagine the Spurs letting Champagnie walk anywhere.

Spurs Predicted to Re-Sign Harrison Barnes in Free Agency

Out of all of San Antonio’s free agents, Barnes is probably the most intriguing. He has spent the past two seasons in San Antonio as a valuable veteran voice in a relatively young locker room, and the Spurs could want to keep him around in that role, even though his playing time dropped dramatically during San Antonio’s playoff run.

Barnes averaged 25.8 minutes per game during the regular season, but just 9.2 minutes per performance in the postseason. Despite his reduced role, Bleacher Report’s Grant Hughes predicted that the Spurs will bring back Barnes, 34, in free agency, albeit at a reduced rate.

“At the same time, Barnes’ age and declining production won’t make him a hot commodity on the market,” Hughes wrote. “Perhaps more importantly, his experience and value as a locker-room sage still matter to a young Spurs team that clearly puts an emphasis on having some adults in the room. … That’ll tip the scales in his favor, and Barnes should be back on a discounted deal.”

It will be interesting to see what the Spurs ultimately decide to do regarding Barnes.