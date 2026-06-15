Hi, Subscriber

Full List of San Antonio Spurs 2026 NBA Free Agents, Including Harrison Barnes

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Getty
SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - DECEMBER 23: Harrison Barnes #40 of the San Antonio Spurs reacts during the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Frost Bank Center on December 23, 2025 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)

The San Antonio Spurs made it all the way to the NBA Finals this season. Once there though, they were bested by the New York Knicks in five games.

As a result, some changes will likely be coming to San Antonio’s roster over the offseason.

Full List of San Antonio Spurs 2026 NBA Free Agents

GettyPORTLAND, OREGON – NOVEMBER 26: Kelly Olynyk #8 of the San Antonio Spurs cheers with his teammates against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center on November 26, 2025 in Portland, Oregon. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

The Spurs have a plethora of players headed for free agency this summer, and it’s extremely unlikely that they’ll all be back in San Antonio next season.

The good news for the Spurs is that most of their key contributors are locked up for next season and beyond, but they could be in danger of losing some of their depth pieces.

Here is the full list of San Antonio’s 2026 NBA free agents:

In addition to those free agents, Julian Champagnie has a $3 million team option in his contract for next season that the Spurs will almost assuredly exercise. After his contributions this past season, it’s hard to imagine the Spurs letting Champagnie walk anywhere.

Spurs Predicted to Re-Sign Harrison Barnes in Free Agency

GettySAN ANTONIO, TX – NOVEMBER 23: Harrison Barnes #40 of the San Antonio Spurs reacts after he scored a basket against the Golden State Warriors in the second half at Frost Bank Center on November 23, 2024 in San Antonio, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ronald Cortes/Getty Images)

Out of all of San Antonio’s free agents, Barnes is probably the most intriguing. He  has spent the past two seasons in San Antonio as a valuable veteran voice in a relatively young locker room, and the Spurs could want to keep him around in that role, even though his playing time dropped dramatically during San Antonio’s playoff run.

Barnes averaged 25.8 minutes per game during the regular season, but just 9.2 minutes per performance in the postseason. Despite his reduced role, Bleacher Report’s Grant Hughes predicted that the Spurs will bring back Barnes, 34, in free agency, albeit at a reduced rate.

“At the same time, Barnes’ age and declining production won’t make him a hot commodity on the market,” Hughes wrote. “Perhaps more importantly, his experience and value as a locker-room sage still matter to a young Spurs team that clearly puts an emphasis on having some adults in the room. … That’ll tip the scales in his favor, and Barnes should be back on a discounted deal.”

It will be interesting to see what the Spurs ultimately decide to do regarding Barnes.

Michael Kaskey-Blomain Michael Kaskey-Blomain is an experienced sports media member covering the NBA and NFL for Heavy. He has been in the industry for well over a decade with previous stops including the Philadelphia Inquirer and CBS Sports. Michael also serves as a Philadelphia 76ers reporter and insider for ESPN 97.3 and an NBA and NFL contributor for The Sporting News. More about Michael Kaskey-Blomain

0 Comments

Full List of San Antonio Spurs 2026 NBA Free Agents, Including Harrison Barnes

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x