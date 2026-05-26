Spurs Receive Good News For Crucial Game 5 Against OKC Thunder

The San Antonio Spurs will be enjoying a full roster for Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

According to the latest injury reports, the Spurs have no players questionable to play in Game 5, where they have a chance to take a commanding 3-2 lead and push themselves to their first NBA Finals since 2014.

The Spurs have been dealing with injuries throughout the series, with De’Aaron Fox missing the first two games due to a high right ankle sprain, along with Dylan Harper, who suffered an adductor injury in Game 3. Both players played in Games 3 and 4 of the series.

Their availabilities are crucial for the Spurs’ chances, as they have shown to be the team’s best initiators and connectors to get their superstar Victor Wembanyama the ball closer to the basket, where he can use all of his 7-foot-5 length to his advantage.

Fox had 12 points and 10 rebounds in Game 4, where the Spurs dominated the Thunder from start to finish to tie the series before it heads to Game 5 in Oklahoma City. Harper came off the bench with seven points and five rebounds.

Spurs Can Pounce On The Thunder’s Depleted Roster

With their full roster ready for Game 5, the Spurs can pounce on the Thunder’s depleted core, as they could miss some key players in the all-important game.

The Thunder listed Jalen Williams as questionable to play in Game 5 due to a left hamstring strain, an injury he re-aggravated during Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals.

They will also miss Ajay Mitchell, the Thunder’s next-best offensive initiator, as he still recovers from a calf strain from Game 3.

The two also did not play in Game 4, putting extra pressure on two-time reigning MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to create for himself and for his teammates, who also struggled to get off their shots in the loss.

The Thunder will still be with Chet Holmgren, Isaiah Hartenstein, Lu Dort, Cason Wallace, Jaylin Williams, and Jared McCain. They are also expected to go deeper in their bench with the likes of Aaron Wiggins, Isaiah Joe, Kenrich Williams, and Nikola Topic.

Meanwhile, the Spurs have shown they can shut down the Thunder’s offense in Game 4. They can do so again in Game 5 with Williams and Mitchell sitting out the game.

Victor Wembanyama Speaks Out On Plans To Go To The NBA Finals

Victor Wembanyama has been zeroing in on winning the NBA championship this year. His eyes remained on the prize ahead of Game 5.

“We all have high standards and I know I have a lot of responsibilities, but I’m here for it,” Wembanyama said. “Yeah, it was better today. It wasn’t perfect… “The series is far from over. We’ve got six more wins before we can rest.”

Wemby is expected to take the cudgels for the Spurs in Game 5, where the winner is the most favored to win the series.

Game 5 will be on Tuesday, May 26, at 8:30 p.m. Eastern time.