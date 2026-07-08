San Antonio Spurs Announce Signing of NBA Champion in Free Agency

The San Antonio Spurs have made Harrison Barnes’ return official.

The Spurs announced that they re-signed Barnes, a 14-year NBA veteran and 2015 NBA champion, keeping one of their most experienced forwards in place after San Antonio’s first postseason appearance since 2019. The team did not disclose terms of the deal, but NBA.com previously reported Barnes was expected to return on a one-year, $8 million contract.

For the Spurs, this is not a splashy move. It is a continuity move — and those matter for a team trying to build off a breakthrough season rather than reset around it.

Barnes averaged 9.9 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 25.8 minutes last season, shooting 45.6% from the field and 38.8% from 3-point range, according to the Spurs’ announcement. He appeared in 77 games and gave San Antonio a steady veteran option at forward while the franchise returned to the playoffs.

That is the real value of the signing. Barnes does not need to be a featured scorer at this stage of his career. He gives the Spurs a floor-spacing forward who can play within a defined role, avoid hijacking possessions and provide postseason experience to a roster still growing around Victor Wembanyama.

Harrison Barnes Gives Spurs Another Veteran Around Victor Wembanyama

Barnes’ career résumé gives the signing more weight than his 2025-26 scoring average alone.

The former No. 7 overall pick has played 1,070 regular-season games, including 984 starts, across stops with the Golden State Warriors, Dallas Mavericks, Sacramento Kings and Spurs. He has also appeared in 91 playoff games and won the 2015 NBA Finals with Golden State.

That experience is useful for San Antonio because the Spurs are no longer operating like a rebuilding team. They are trying to turn a playoff return into sustained contention.

Barnes has now spent two seasons with the Spurs, appearing in 159 games with 134 starts while averaging 11.2 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists. More importantly, he has shot 41.1% from 3-point range during that stretch, per the team’s release.

That shooting is the cleanest basketball reason for bringing him back.

With Wembanyama commanding defensive attention, San Antonio needs dependable veterans who can space the floor and make quick decisions. Barnes gives the Spurs another forward who can stand in the corners, punish help defense and play next to higher-usage creators without needing the offense built around him.

Barnes’ Role Could Shift After Spurs Add Tobias Harris

Barnes’ return also fits into a broader frontcourt picture.

San Antonio has added veteran forward Tobias Harris, who agreed to a two-year, $31 million deal, according to reports. Harris gives the Spurs another experienced 6-foot-8 forward and a more aggressive scoring option, which could affect Barnes’ role and minutes.

That does not make Barnes redundant. It makes his job more specific.

The Spurs now have multiple veteran forwards who can help stabilize lineups, absorb regular-season minutes and give the coaching staff more flexibility in playoff matchups. Barnes can start when needed, come off the bench when the rotation demands it, or serve as a low-maintenance connector in lineups built around Wembanyama and San Antonio’s younger guards.

For a team with championship ambitions, that kind of role player has real value.

The Spurs’ release also highlighted Barnes’ work away from the court. Barnes and his wife, Brittany, have committed more than $500,000 to San Antonio residents and nonprofits through scholarships, grocery donations and AlamoPROMISE, a tuition-free program supporting students at St. Philip’s College. Their community fund has also helped refurbish courts in San Antonio, Austin and Saltillo, Mexico.

That does not win playoff games by itself, but it explains why Barnes has become more than a short-term veteran addition in San Antonio.

The Spurs’ official announcement confirms what had been expected: Barnes is staying. The bigger question now is how San Antonio balances its veteran depth with the next stage of Wembanyama’s rise.

Barnes may not be the headline move of the Spurs’ offseason, but his return gives San Antonio another reliable piece for a roster trying to prove last season’s playoff run was the start of something bigger.