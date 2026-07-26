Former San Antonio Spurs 2nd-Round Pick Joins Utah Jazz

After two seasons with the San Antonio Spurs, forward Harrison Ingram has joined the Utah Jazz.

In an official press release by the Jazz on Saturday, they announced the signing of the former Spurs second-round pick.

“The Utah Jazz announced today that the team has signed forward Harrison Ingram. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed,” the team wrote.

According to HoopsRumors, Ingram’s deal is likely an Exhibit 10 contract. It includes an invite to the Jazz’s training camp and a chance to earn a bonus of up to $91,000 if he gets waived. He will need to spend at least two months with the Jazz’s G League affiliate, the Salt Lake City Stars.

Ingram became an unrestricted free agent this offseason after the Spurs withdrew their qualifying offer worth around $104,000 last July 14.

Harrison Ingram’s Career

After a three-year collegiate career split between Stanford and North Carolina, Harrison Ingram declared for the 2024 NBA draft. The San Antonio Spurs selected him 48th overall, signing a two-way contract.

Ingram spent two seasons in San Antonio, playing a total of 12 games for the Spurs. He averaged 1.3 points and 1.0 rebounds. He primarily spent his time there with the Spurs’ G League affiliate, the Austin Spurs. He averaged 14.3 points, 10.4 rebounds, 4.4 assists, and 1.3 steals in 33.3 minutes per game in 88 games for Austin.

The 23-year-old forward was a five-star recruit coming out of high school before committing to Stanford. He left the Cardinal after two seasons to transfer to North Carolina, wherein he spent one season. He made the Third-Team All-ACC as a junior and won a gold medal with Team USA at the 2021 FIBA Under-19 World Cup.

San Antonio Spurs This Offseason

The San Antonio Spurs are coming off their first NBA Finals appearance since 2014. They came up short against the New York Knicks, losing the series in five games.

Victor Wembanyama announced his arrival to the biggest stage, but they weren’t ready for prime time. The Spurs didn’t need to make a lot of adjustments to their roster this offseason and just had to bring an experienced power forward.

The Spurs did just that by signing Tobias Harris to a two-year contract. Harris is coming off an impressive season with the Detroit Pistons, helping them win 60 games and reaching the Eastern Conference semifinals.

It was their only free agent signing of the summer, but the franchise locked Wemby to a five-year extension. He took a pay cut of around $50 million to ensure that the Spurs can re-sign Stephon Castle and Dylan Harper in the next two summers.

The Spurs also signed Julian Champagnie, Harrison Barnes and Jordan McLaughlin to new contracts.