Hi, Subscriber

Former San Antonio Spurs 2nd-Round Pick Joins Utah Jazz

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Harrison Ingram, San Antonio Spurs, Utah Jazz
Getty
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 10: Harrison Ingram of the San Antonio Spurs grabs a rebound in the second half of a 2025 NBA Summer League game against the Philadelphia 76ers at the Thomas & Mack Center on July 10, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement (Photo by Ian Maule/Getty Images)

After two seasons with the San Antonio Spurs, forward Harrison Ingram has joined the Utah Jazz.

In an official press release by the Jazz on Saturday, they announced the signing of the former Spurs second-round pick.

“The Utah Jazz announced today that the team has signed forward Harrison Ingram. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed,” the team wrote.

Harrison Ingram

GettyHarrison Ingram #55 of the San Antonio Spurs defends a Phoenix Suns player during the second half of his NBA debut at Mortgage Matchup Center on November 02, 2025 in Phoenix, Arizona.

According to HoopsRumors, Ingram’s deal is likely an Exhibit 10 contract. It includes an invite to the Jazz’s training camp and a chance to earn a bonus of up to $91,000 if he gets waived. He will need to spend at least two months with the Jazz’s G League affiliate, the Salt Lake City Stars.

Ingram became an unrestricted free agent this offseason after the Spurs withdrew their qualifying offer worth around $104,000 last July 14.

Harrison Ingram’s Career

Harrison Ingram

GettyHarrison Ingram #55 of the San Antonio Spurs poses for a portrait during the 2024 NBA Rookie Photo Shoot at UNLV on July 17, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

After a three-year collegiate career split between Stanford and North Carolina, Harrison Ingram declared for the 2024 NBA draft. The San Antonio Spurs selected him 48th overall, signing a two-way contract.

Ingram spent two seasons in San Antonio, playing a total of 12 games for the Spurs. He averaged 1.3 points and 1.0 rebounds. He primarily spent his time there with the Spurs’ G League affiliate, the Austin Spurs. He averaged 14.3 points, 10.4 rebounds, 4.4 assists, and 1.3 steals in 33.3 minutes per game in 88 games for Austin.

The 23-year-old forward was a five-star recruit coming out of high school before committing to Stanford. He left the Cardinal after two seasons to transfer to North Carolina, wherein he spent one season. He made the Third-Team All-ACC as a junior and won a gold medal with Team USA at the 2021 FIBA Under-19 World Cup.

San Antonio Spurs This Offseason

Victor Wembanyama

GettyVictor Wembanyama #1 of the San Antonio Spurs reacts during the fourth quarter against the New York Knicks in Game One of the 2026 NBA Finals at Frost Bank Center on June 03, 2026 in San Antonio, Texas.

The San Antonio Spurs are coming off their first NBA Finals appearance since 2014. They came up short against the New York Knicks, losing the series in five games.

Victor Wembanyama announced his arrival to the biggest stage, but they weren’t ready for prime time. The Spurs didn’t need to make a lot of adjustments to their roster this offseason and just had to bring an experienced power forward.

The Spurs did just that by signing Tobias Harris to a two-year contract. Harris is coming off an impressive season with the Detroit Pistons, helping them win 60 games and reaching the Eastern Conference semifinals.

It was their only free agent signing of the summer, but the franchise locked Wemby to a five-year extension. He took a pay cut of around $50 million to ensure that the Spurs can re-sign Stephon Castle and Dylan Harper in the next two summers.

The Spurs also signed Julian Champagnie, Harrison Barnes and Jordan McLaughlin to new contracts.

Juan Paolo David Juan Paolo David is a sports journalist covering basketball for Heavy. He has a decade of experience writing about the NBA and WWE. He's currently based in the Philippines. More about Juan Paolo David

0 Comments

Former San Antonio Spurs 2nd-Round Pick Joins Utah Jazz

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x