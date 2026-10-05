Spurs Hit With Bad Injury News About Biggest Offseason Pickup

The San Antonio Spurs are nursing a major injury to their veteran player and the team’s biggest offseason pickup.

According to Spurs head coach, Tobias Harris is dealing with a calf strain injury ahead of the 2026-2027 NBA season.

The caveat is that the team doesn’t know the extent of Harris’ injury, so they have no timeline or expectation for when he’ll return to the court.

He is expected to miss the entire preseason due to the injury, which was sustained in training camp.

“It’s a calf strain, the seriousness is what it is,” Johnson said.

Johnson, who coached the Spurs in the 2026 NBA Finals, added that the team will not putting pressure on Harris to return immediately, considering that the injury is a tricky one.

“We won’t rush him at all. I guess the question will be: is he ready for the season opener? Totally questionable and we will not push that at all. So, we’ll take it slow,” Johnson said shortly after the Spurs’ Black & Silver scrimmage at Frost Bank Center. “There is no concern of this level of seriousness, and at the same time, we will not rush him at all.”

Spurs coach Mitch Johnson on Tobias Harris’ calf strain: “It’s a calf strain, the seriousness is what it is. We won’t rush him at all. I guess the question will be is he ready for the season opener? Totally questionable and we will not push that at all. So, we'll take it slow.… https://t.co/nuME4y23Z5 — Jared Weiss (@JaredWeissNBA) October 5, 2026

Tobias Harris Is Questionable In Spurs’ Opening Night

Harris is officially listed as questionable for the team’s regular-season opener on October 20 against the Oklahoma City Thunder, whose squad they dethroned during the 2026 Western Conference Finals.

The team announced the injury on Sunday evening prior to their annual Silver & Black intrasquad scrimmage, which Harris watched from the bench in street clothes. The injury occurred during training camp, throwing a wrench into the 34-year-old veteran’s highly anticipated integration into the Spurs’ frontcourt after signing a two-year, $31 million contract in free agency last July.

Harris is scheduled to be formally re-evaluated by medical staff following the conclusion of San Antonio’s five-game preseason slate on October 16.

In the meantime, the Western Conference champion Spurs will rely heavily on their depth, including Julian Champagnie, Harrison Barnes, and Keldon Johnson, to fill the void before their opening night rematch against the Thunder.

Tobias Harris Explains Motivation In Signing With The San Antonio Spurs

Tobias Harris sees the Spurs as the perfect fit to play for after leaving the Detroit Pistons, the No. 1 team in the Eastern Conference last season.

“I felt like during free agency that this was the best team to do it with,” Harris said. “My versatility playing, being a leader, veteran, and being able to help these young guys along the way would be needed here.”

Harris will play alongside star center Victor Wembanyama and young core pieces like Stephon Castle, and Dylan Harper, as well as veteran additions such as Harrison Barnes and De’Aaron Fox with the Spurs.

Harris said he will earn every minute he gets since the Spurs have a deep frontcourt rotation.

“My expectations are to earn every single minute that I get,” Harris said. “I’m at that point in my career, my life, that I have one thing in mind, and that’s to win big here.”

The Spurs are among the favorites to win it all this season after losing in five games to the eventual NBA champions New York Knicks, in the 2026 NBA Finals.