San Antonio Spurs Injury Report vs. Houston Rockets on Oct. 23 Revealed

The San Antonio Spurs are looking to put their disappointing opening night behind them when they welcome the Houston Rockets to the Moody Center in Austin, Texas, on Friday.

The Spurs were outplayed and outhustled by the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday. Victor Wembanyama had a rough shooting night as the Thunder earned an easy 116-104 win.

On the other hand, the Rockets put on a show at home last Wednesday against the Dallas Mavericks. Kevin Durant and Jabari Smith Jr. scored 30 points each in the Rockets’ 128-110 victory.

San Antonio Spurs Injury Report vs. Rockets

The San Antonio Spurs have four players on their injury report for tonight’s game against the Houston Rockets.

Tobias Harris remains out with a strained left calf, which has caused him to miss the entire preseason and the first two games of the season. Harris doesn’t have a return timeline, but he has started progressing in his recovery.

2026 first-round pick Jayden Quaintance is also out as he continues to recover from right knee surgery. Quaintance has not been officially ruled out for the entire season, but he’ll likely miss the majority of his rookie campaign.

Two new players on the Spurs injury report are De’Aaron Fox and Keldon Johnson.

Fox and Johnson are both listed as questionable due to a sprained right wrist and a mouth laceration, respectively.

Fox suffered the injury in the Spurs’ loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder. It’s unclear how the injury happened, but he could play through it if he gets cleared before tip-off.

Johnson developed a deep cut inside his mouth that needed three stitches. It happened after he collided with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in the second half.

If Fox and Johnson are downgraded to out, Julian Champagnie and Carter Bryant are likely the recipients of their minutes in the rotation.

Wemby Looking to Bounce Back

After a rough shooting night against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Victor Wembanyama will look to bounce back tonight at the expense of the Houston Rockets.

Wembanyama missed his first 12 shots on Tuesday as he finished with 12 points, 13 rebounds, three assists and six blocks.

It wasn’t an ideal way to open their season, especially with Wemby receiving some criticism for continuing to play like a guard rather than use his height as an advantage on offense.

Play

“I need to go back to playing the basketball I like,” Wembanyama told reporters after the game via ESPN’s Michael C. Wright. “This is not the sport I like right here. I’ve got no reason to be hesitant, no reason to not be myself.”

However, Wemby will have his hands full against players like Jabari Smith Jr., Alperen Sengun, Kevin Durant and Steven Adams.