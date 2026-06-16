Insider Names Spurs As Having Realistic Shot At LeBron James

The San Antonio Spurs might have a realistic path towards signing LeBron James as the final piece to put them over the top as an NBA Championship team next season. A great season ended in heartbreaking fashion when the Spurs blew four games with double digit leads against the New York Knicks. San Antonio lacked the veteran presence to help the team keep their composure in these difficult situations.

CBS’ Sam Quinn claimed that LeBron’s close relationship with Gregg Popovich could make sense for his next NBA home:

“But he (LeBron James) and longtime Spurs coach Gregg Popovich have long shared a mutual admiration. If he’s as serious about wanting to win as he says, there’s no better suitor out there. The Spurs can make the money work. The mid-level probably tops every suitor but the Lakers, and if the Spurs need to move (Keldon) Johnson to create cap space, they could get James into the low-20-million-dollar range. The basketball fit works because it always works with LeBron. He can do anything. He’s power forward-sized, a need we’ve covered.”

The Spurs would give James the best chance of winning another NBA Championship before retirement and would see him teaming with fellow generational talent Victor Wembanyama.

Lakers Are The Spurs Biggest Threat Here

Only the Los Angeles Lakers can offer more money to James of the realistic teams on the free agent market right now, and they might have some complications. Austin Reaves is going to need a max contract to stay in Los Angeles since the Brooklyn Nets are now rumored to offer him a huge deal.

Signing Reaves could see the Lakers being forced to choose between keeping LeBron or losing a multitude of other players. Rui Hachimara, Marcus Smart, Luke Kennard, and Jaxson Hayes are all free agents from this year’s roster.

James reportedly doesn’t want to take a pay cut unless an extremely unique scenario appears. The Golden State Warriors can’t afford LeBron right now, and the Spurs clearly offer more positives. Quinn cited that trading Keldon Johnson could open up even more money. The Lakers would likely help the Spurs if James is leaving for sure to get something back via a sign and trade.

Why LeBron Would Want The Spurs

The biggest question mark here is the Spurs convincing LeBron to choose them as a new team to retire with. This past season showed the Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers as the only teams to become threats to the Lakers retaining the icon.

Both of those franchises are in tough spots to offer money unless they trade talent back that could hurt their potential to contend as easily. James would need to have ugly contract negotiations with the Lakers falling apart since there were rumors of resentment over the franchise not prioritizing his future until he was forced to take a bigger role at season’s end.

The Spurs would then have a chance to offer LeBron both the money he desires and a chance to add one more ring to his legacy. James retiring after his fifth NBA Championship would give him a storybook ending to an already one-of-a-kind career.