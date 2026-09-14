J. Cole Shouts Out Spurs Star Victor Wembanyama at San Antonio Concert

The San Antonio Spurs are just over one month away from opening up year four of the Victor Wembanyama era.

San Antonio and Wembanyama are fresh off of an NBA Finals appearance. They are also running directly into a bright future behind the 22-year-old center.

The influence that Wembanyama is reflecting on league culture is clear, with rapper J. Cole further confirming this at a Sept. 13 concert in San Antonio.

Wembanyama Receives Praise From J. Cole

The 41-year-old recording artist – a known fan of the NBA – took time from his show in San Antonio to celebrate the franchise and Wembanyama.

“Y’all get to witness greatness. Ya’ll done seen Spurs dynasties and -. Looks like y’all might have another one on the way with that – Victor Wembanyama.”

This isn’t the first time that Cole is vocally fond of Wembanyama. The rapper name-dropped the French phenom in his 2026 album “The Fall-Off”.

The line “Tryna to make a legal dollar seem harder than guarding Wemby” is perhaps one of the most clever lyrics on the album. It perfectly encapsulates how challenging it is for defenses to prepare for the 7’4″ center, and entrenches him as one of the faces of the modern NBA.

Beyond this, Wembanyama is furthering the Spurs’ claim as the best franchise in the NBA this century. While the Spurs didn’t manage to win the title in 2026, they still own five championships over the last 26 years. The franchise culture, focus on player development, and overall operational consistency certainly lends itself to greatness. Wembanyama is certainly crucial to continuing this trend, but he needs help along the way.

Spurs Future Hinges on Internal Growth

While Cole’s claims that another Spurs dynasty might be coming is possible, it is far from a guarantee.

The landscape of the NBA is shifting drastically, to the point that dynasties seem to be a thing of the past. However, a generational talent such as Wembanyama has the ability to buck this trend.

He also has the potential support to accomplish this tasking feat. Second-year point guard Dylan Harper is an emerging star. Third-year combo guard Stephon Castle is one of the quickest rising players in the league as far as reputation goes. The Spurs are continuing to surround the young core with valuable veterans, as well as drafting well. Incoming rookies (Jayden Quaintance, Ja’Kobi Gillespie, Tarris Reed Jr.) further push down the point that San Antonio has a chance to create a true dynasty.

The Spurs are in quality hands – behind management and Wembanyama – but they must take advantage relatively soon. Only time will tell what comes of what the Spurs are building, but rostering Wembanyama is enough to pent up a great deal of confidence.

San Antonio’s season is right around the corner. The Spurs and Wembanyama open up regular season play on Tuesday, Oct. 20 against the Oklahoma City Thunder in a rematch of the Western Conference finals.