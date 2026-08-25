San Antonio Spurs Have Bright Future Directly in Sight

The 2026-27 San Antonio Spurs season is one that is facing sky-high expectations.

The Spurs are coming off of a defeat in the 2026 NBA Finals. The sobering loss isn’t lessening hopes of bringing the first title to San Antonio since 2014, however.

The championship aspirations are extending beyond this season as well. The blend of present expectations and future anticipation should undeniably excite Spurs fans.

San Antonio Has NBA’s Best Future

The Spurs’ future is extremely bright according to the consensus. Stephen Noh of Sporting News is further asserting this sentiment, as he projects the Spurs as the number one team in the NBA three years down the line.

San Antonio ranks directly ahead of Western Conference rivals in the Oklahoma City Thunder and Los Angeles Lakers here. This is an incredible vote of confidence in a franchise that still faces challenges despite being lush with assets.

Victor Wembanyama taking a discount in his rookie-scale contract makes it much more simple to build a sufficient roster around him. Dylan Harper is already establishing himself as one of the brightest two-way stars at the guard position in the league (Crafted NBA). Breakout star Stephon Castle is ready to take another step in year three in his own right.

This isn’t even including the likes of Devin Vassell, Keldon Johnson, and the war chest of draft picks that should be in tow.

One potential downside for the Spurs is likely needing to part ways with draft assets to trade De’Aaron Fox away. While the trade for Fox made since at the time, Harper’s emergence opens the door to fully commit to him long-term. The contract Fox is in control of will be difficult to move without attaching draft capital in all likelihood.

Center Luke Kornet is a win-now mode, as well as forwards Harrison Barnes and Tobias Harris. These players give San Antonio value in the moment without sacrificing future flexibility.

Spurs, Thunder Destined for Rivalry

Oklahoma City is nearly as flush with controllable assets as San Antonio is, which sets the stage for a heavyweight battle for years to come.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is entering the season as the consensus top player in the league. Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren are both high-level stars and potential trade chips. Oklahoma City’s trade asset chest is on-par with the Spurs’ as well. San Antonio head coach Mitch Johnson is one of the brightest rising minds in the NBA. Oklahoma City head coach Mark Daigneault is already a champion, while setting the stage for even more growth.

The two franchises – in many ways – mirror one another. While San Antonio is a safe bet to be the best team in the league in three years, Oklahoma City has just as strong of a case. This is especially driven by the Thunder’s ability to draft, which is fueled by GM Sam Presti’s astute nature.

The playoff series in May simply served as a prelude for what is to come.