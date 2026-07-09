Spurs Broadcaster Jacob Tobey Fired After Alleged Affair With Player’s Sister

Jacob Tobey’s tenure as the San Antonio Spurs‘ television play-by-play announcer has reportedly come to an abrupt end following allegations involving the sister of a current Spurs player.

The controversy erupted earlier this week after posts appeared on Tobey’s Instagram account that seemingly acknowledged an affair with Loren Waters, the sister of Spurs guard Lindy Waters III, per Yahoo. One post featured a photo of Tobey’s longtime girlfriend alongside a message that read: “This is my girlfriend of six years. But I cheated on her with Loren Waters. @lorenkwatrs So feel free to continue following me if you really think I’m a good guy because I’m not. :)”

A second Instagram story included what appeared to be a photo strip showing Tobey and Loren Waters kissing. The posts quickly spread across social media, drawing widespread attention from NBA fans and media observers.

According to Ryan Glasspiegel of Front Office Sports, the fallout has now reached Tobey’s broadcasting career, with the veteran reporter stating that Tobey “is out as the Spurs’ lead play-by-play announcer.”

Social Media Fallout Led to Reported Spurs Exit

The timing of Tobey’s reported departure stands out because the Spurs have yet to finalize a local television home for the upcoming season. FanDuel Sports Networks ceased carrying the team’s local broadcasts after last season, leaving San Antonio searching for a new broadcast partner.

In many cases, teams retain the same on-air talent even after changing television networks. Tobey, who joined the Spurs before the 2024-25 season, appeared positioned to continue calling games regardless of which platform ultimately secured the local broadcast rights.

Instead, his reported exit followed the viral allegations involving Loren Waters, whose brother remains an active member of San Antonio’s roster.

While public figures in sports media have continued successful careers after allegations of infidelity, the circumstances surrounding this situation appear unique because they involve the immediate family of a current player. That connection could create concerns about professional boundaries and potential conflicts of interest, though the Spurs have not publicly commented on the reported decision.

Lindy Waters III appeared in 40 games for San Antonio during the 2025-26 campaign, averaging 2.4 points per contest. Before entering the NBA, he starred at Oklahoma State and has also spent time with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Golden State Warriors and Detroit Pistons.

Tobey and Loren Waters Have Established Careers

Before arriving in San Antonio, Tobey built an extensive broadcasting résumé. He worked as a weekend sports anchor in Denver while also serving as a play-by-play announcer for Fox Sports and the Pac-12 Network. The Massachusetts native graduated from Suffolk University in 2018 before continuing his rise through sports broadcasting.

Loren Waters has established herself in the film industry with a focus on Indigenous storytelling, Native Arts and Cultures reports. Her work includes roles with the Cherokee Nation Film Office and Osiyo: Voices of the Cherokee People. She has also participated in the WarnerMedia Bootcamp and the Intercultural Leadership Institute while earning recognition as a 2020 Next Gen Under 30 recipient.

Her production credits include Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon and both seasons of Hulu’s Reservation Dogs, where she worked as the show’s Background Casting Director. Waters has also developed her own documentary projects, including Restoring Néške’emāne, which earned Best Short Documentary honors at the North Dakota Environmental Rights Film Festival.

Neither Tobey nor the Spurs have publicly addressed the report regarding his departure. Likewise, Loren Waters and Lindy Waters III have not publicly commented on the allegations as the story continues to generate attention across social media.