Spurs Have New Jaylen Brown Trade Opening After Celtics’ Failed Giannis Push

The San Antonio Spurs already made sense as a Jaylen Brown landing spot. The Boston Celtics’ failed run at Giannis Antetokounmpo makes the idea harder to ignore.

Boston reportedly offered Brown and two first-round picks to the Milwaukee Bucks before Antetokounmpo was instead traded to the Miami Heat. Miami’s package included Tyler Herro, Kel’el Ware, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Kasparas Jakucionis, three first-round picks, a pick swap and a second-rounder, with Bobby Portis also heading to the Heat.

That does not mean Brown is headed to San Antonio. It does mean the Celtics have now been connected to a serious offer built around their 2024 NBA Finals MVP, and that changes the way the Spurs should be viewed in the trade market.

Yahoo Sports recently surfaced the Spurs as an “ideal landing spot” for Brown through Roundtable Sports, leaning into the idea that San Antonio could be a natural buyer if Boston becomes more open to a blockbuster. The better question is not whether the Spurs should be interested. They should be. The real question is whether they can pursue Brown without damaging the young core around Victor Wembanyama.

Jaylen Brown Would Give the Spurs a Proven Wing Next to Victor Wembanyama

Brown is exactly the kind of player teams usually struggle to find: a big, athletic, two-way wing with championship experience and enough scoring gravity to carry offense for long stretches.

He averaged 28.7 points, 6.9 rebounds and 5.1 assists during the 2025-26 regular season. That production would immediately give San Antonio another top-end creator next to Wembanyama, while also easing pressure on the Spurs’ younger guards.

The basketball fit is easy to understand. Brown could defend high-level wings, attack tilted defenses, run in transition and punish teams that overload toward Wembanyama. For a Spurs team moving from promising young roster to serious Western Conference threat, that is the kind of upgrade that could shorten the timeline.

It would also answer a real roster question. San Antonio has plenty of guard talent with De’Aaron Fox, Dylan Harper and Stephon Castle in the picture, but the league’s deepest playoff teams still tend to be built around jumbo wings who can survive high-leverage matchups. Brown checks that box in a way very few available players do.

The Celtics’ Giannis Miss Is the Reason This Has New Life

Before the Giannis deal, a Brown-to-Spurs idea was mostly a clean roster-theory exercise. After the Giannis deal, it has a sharper edge.

Boston’s reported willingness to put Brown into an Antetokounmpo offer does not automatically mean the Celtics are shopping him to the entire league. But it does show that Brown is no longer impossible to imagine in a trade if the return is franchise-altering. That is the opening San Antonio has to monitor.

The Celtics could still decide that missing on Giannis makes keeping Brown more important. They could also decide the opposite: that once Brown’s name was placed into a superstar-level trade framework, it is worth seeing what the market would actually pay.

That is where the Spurs become interesting. San Antonio can offer a combination of present talent, young players and picks that many teams cannot. Wembanyama’s rookie-contract window also gives the Spurs a rare chance to absorb a massive veteran salary while their best player is still under team-friendly control.

Brown’s contract is enormous. Spotrac lists his deal as five years and $285.39 million, with a $53.14 million cap hit for 2025-26 and an average annual salary above $57 million. That makes any Spurs pursuit complicated, but not impossible.

Spurs Must Decide How Aggressive the Wembanyama Window Should Get

The hardest part for San Antonio is the price.

Boston is not moving Brown for spare parts, especially after missing on Antetokounmpo. A real Spurs offer would almost certainly require painful outgoing value, whether that means established salary, premium young talent, draft capital or some combination of all three.

That is where San Antonio’s front office has to draw a line. Wembanyama gives the Spurs a reason to think big. He also gives them a reason not to panic. The Spurs do not need to overpay for the first star who becomes even semi-available.

Fox, Harper and Castle also complicate the decision. That is a lot of young or prime-age talent already pointed toward the same window. A Brown trade would need to clarify the roster, not simply make it more expensive.

Still, this is why the Brown rumor fits the moment. San Antonio is no longer just a rebuilding team collecting assets. The Spurs have a franchise player, a rising national profile and enough flexibility to ask whether the next move should be incremental or aggressive.

Brown may never become truly available. The Celtics may use the Giannis miss as motivation to recommit to him. But if Boston does take calls, the Spurs belong near the front of the conversation.

For San Antonio, the appeal is obvious: Brown would give Wembanyama a Finals-tested co-star in his prime.

The cost is the only reason this is not simple.