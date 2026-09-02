Former San Antonio Spurs 1st Round Pick Officially Signs With New Team

After more than two years since his last pro basketball game, a former San Antonio Spurs first-round pick has a new team.

Joshua Primo, the 12th overall pick of the 2021 NBA draft, has officially signed a one-year deal with BC Parma of the VTB United League in Russia.

Here is the club’s statement on Primo’s signing:

“BC BETCITY PARMA and 23-year-old Canadian guard Joshua Primo (198 cm, 86 kg) have signed a one-year deal. Joshua played for the University of Alabama during his college years. In 2021, he was selected by the San Antonio Spurs with the 12th overall pick in the first round of the NBA draft. Primo then spent three seasons in the NBA. “Joshua spent last season recovering from injury, but he is now healthy and ready to help our team in the new season. Welcome to Perm, Joshua!”

Primo joins a couple of fellow former NBA players on the roster, B. J. Johnson and Jeremiah Martin.

BC Parma are two-time Russian Cup winners.

Joshua Primo’s Spurs Career

After a season at the University of Alabama, Joshua Primo entered the 2021 NBA draft. Primo was projected to be a late first-round or an early second-round pick before the draft, but the San Antonio Spurs selected him 12th overall.

Primo was drafted ahead of players like Moses Moody, Alperen Sengun, Trey Murphy III and Jalen Johnson. He averaged 5.8 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game as a rookie. He played 50 games and was a starter in 16 of them.

Early into his second season, the Spurs shockingly waived Primo after four games. They didn’t reveal the reason for releasing him, but the player released a statement to ESPN regarding the decision.

“I know that you all are surprised by today’s announcement,” Primo said. “I’ve been seeking help to deal with previous trauma I suffered and will now take this time to focus on my mental health treatment more fully. I hope to be able to discuss these issues in the future so I can help others who have suffered in a similar way. I appreciate privacy at this time.”

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ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne and Adrian Wojnarowski further reported that Primo allegedly exposed himself to multiple women. He and the Spurs were later sued by a former team psychologist for allegedly exposing himself several times during their sessions.

All parties involved later settled the lawsuit, and Primo was not charged with any crime, as per NBA.com.

What Happened to Primo After Spurs Exit?

Ahead of the 2023-24 NBA season, the league suspended Joshua Primo for four games for exposing himself to women. Primo was then signed by the Los Angeles Clippers on a two-way contract.

In just two games with the Clippers, Primo averaged 1.0 point in 5.1 minutes. He primarily played in the NBA G League, putting up 16.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game for the San Diego Clippers.

Primo signed with the Windy City Bulls before the 2024-25 season, but he was waived without playing a game for them.