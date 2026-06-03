Kevin Garnett Says Victor Wembanyama Should Stay in Hotel During Knicks Series

Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs are preparing for the biggest stage in basketball.

Fresh off a hard-fought Western Conference Finals victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Spurs earned a trip to the NBA Finals against the New York Knicks. Before turning their attention to the series, Wembanyama and several teammates reportedly took in a showing of the newly released horror film “Obsession” as a way to unwind after Game 7.

That postgame outing caught the attention of former NBA champion Kevin Garnett, who made it clear he does not think Wembanyama should expect the same freedom once the series shifts to New York.

Speaking during a discussion about the Finals matchup, Garnett reacted strongly after Paul Pierce predicted the Spurs would win the series in five games.

“Aight n***a, can the boy play in the pressure cooker? Huh? Can he come in Madison Square and play?” Garnett said before warning that New York would present challenges beyond basketball.

“And ain’t no going to play no chess and going to Carbone and think you going to be in the streets of New York. Nah n***a you gonna be in that hotel room.”

Kevin Garnett Sounds Alarm on New York

Garnett’s comments centered on the unique atmosphere surrounding playoff basketball in New York.

The Hall of Famer repeatedly referred to the city as a “storm,” suggesting the attention, pressure, and energy around Madison Square Garden can overwhelm even elite players.

Wembanyama has handled massive expectations throughout his young career. The French alien enters the Finals after averaging 27.3 points, 10.9 rebounds and 2.7 blocks during the Western Conference Finals, earning Magic Johnson Finals MVP honors in the process.

Still, Garnett questioned whether any player can truly prepare for what awaits inside Madison Square Garden during a championship series.

His message was simple: basketball should be the only focus.

Knicks Fans Have Already Shown Their Intensity

If Garnett needed an example, former Knicks guard J.R. Smith experienced one firsthand during New York’s playoff run.

Following a Knicks victory over the Philadelphia 76ers, Smith found himself caught in a chaotic crowd outside Madison Square Garden. Video from the celebration showed fans surging around the former NBA guard as he repeatedly told people to relax while trying to create space.

At one point, Smith appeared to lose his footing as the crowd pressed in from every direction, Complex reports. Several bystanders stepped in to help as the situation grew increasingly hectic.

The scene underscored the level of excitement surrounding Knicks basketball and offered a glimpse into the environment awaiting the Spurs when they arrive in New York.

The challenge for Wembanyama goes beyond dealing with a hostile crowd for 48 minutes. Every move he makes will draw attention in a city that has waited decades for another championship. From the moment the Spurs arrive, cameras, fans and nonstop discussion will follow the NBA’s newest superstar. That level of scrutiny is exactly what Garnett appeared to reference when he urged Wembanyama to keep his focus on basketball and avoid unnecessary distractions.

Whether Garnett’s warning proves prophetic remains to be seen. But if the Hall of Famer is right, Wembanyama may spend more time in the hotel than at the movies once the NBA Finals begin.