Knicks Legend Delivers Key Message For Spurs Victor Wembanyama

A New York Knicks legend has delivered a key message for the surging Victor Wembanyama amid the San Antonio Spurs’ winning streak to start the season.

Carmelo Anthony, who is considered the biggest star in the Knicks during the 2010s, praised Wembanyama for being aggressive in the paint, stating that once the Spurs star commits to attacking the rim instead of settling for perimeter fadeaways, “nobody can stop you.”

This comes after Wembanyama started the season with a tough 1-for-13 shooting night against the Oklahoma City Thunder, from which Anthony questioned on his 7PM in Brooklyn Podcast whether he had expanded his skill set beyond mid-post face-ups.

Carmelo Anthony Reveals What Changed In Victor Wembanyama’s Game

“The change in that is he’s going to the paint,” Anthony said. “Like he’s aggressive in the paint. He’s aggressive on the low block. He’s aggressive in attacking the rim. Whereas before, last year, you probably get bumped a little bit; he settled for fades, like he’s getting down there in the paint. And once you do that, nobody can stop you with that. I don’t care who you are.”

Wembanyama has put together a historic string of performances in November to fuel a 10-game winning streak for the Spurs.

His best outing came on Nov. 4 against the Dallas Mavericks, where he made NBA history by exploding for a career-high 52 points, 24 rebounds, and 8 blocks in a 112-111 win, becoming the first player since Bob McAdoo in 1974 to reach at least 50 points, 20 rebounds, and five blocks in a single contest.

Just days later on Nov. 9, he nearly notched a triple-double with blocks in a 122-96 blowout over the Phoenix Suns, pouring in 40 points, 11 rebounds, and 9 blocks on 15-of-19 shooting in only 25 minutes of action.

He followed that up on Nov. 11 with an efficient stat line of 32 points, 9 rebounds, and 5 blocks on 72.2% shooting to help the Spurs erase a 22-point deficit and defeat the Chicago Bulls 124-119.

Wembanyama is now averaging 30.3 points, 11.7 rebounds, and 4.4 blocks per game while cementing himself at the forefront of the MVP race on top of playing in what looked like the best West team in the league.

Much Still Expected From Victor Wembanyama

Wembanyama and the Spurs have set a dominant tone to start the 2026-2027 NBA season, with expectations soaring even higher as he plays at an MVP caliber.

But for Wemby, there is still much room to improve.

“Yeah, I mean, I can still do more. My shots weren’t falling tonight, and that forces me into a style of play that is exhausting. I can do it. I mean, the proof is here that I can do it. But I can be much better if my shots fell,” he said.

“Because I know it’s just a matter of time. I mean, I’m sure, even at my worst, my percentages from three for my career are not going to stay that way. It was really good on one part of my offensive game tonight and really bad on the other. So, I’m expecting it to be much better when both things click.”

After last season’s NBA Finals run, Wemby is still getting more mature every game and that could be scary for the league.