Former San Antonio Spurs 1st-Round Pick to Sign With New Team

The San Antonio Spurs drafted Malaki Branham with the 20th overall pick in 2022.

Branham lasted three seasons in San Antonio before getting traded to the Washington Wizards in the summer of 2025. He was waived by the Wizards in February and spent the rest of the season with the Cleveland Charge of the NBA G League.

According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, Branham has agreed to join the Orlando Magic on an Exhibit 10 deal.

“The Orlando Magic and Malaki Branham have agreed to a deal, agent Deirunas Visockas of @gershbasketball told @hoopshype. Branham, the 20th pick of the 2022 NBA Draft, has averaged 8.0 points in four combined NBA seasons with the San Antonio Spurs and Washington Wizards,” Scotto tweeted.

The Magic currently have 14 players on their roster under standard contracts. Branham could earn the final roster spot at training camp.

According to HoopsRumors, Branham is ineligible to sign a two-way contract because he has four years of NBA experience.

Malaki Branham’s NBA Career

After just one season at Ohio State, Malaki Branham declared for the 2022 NBA draft. The San Antonio Spurs selected him at No. 20, and he immediately earned a spot in the rotation as a rookie.

Branham averaged 10.2 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 66 games, starting in 32 of them. His role remained the same in his second season, putting up 9.2 points, 2.0 rebounds and 2.1 assists.

However, Branham’s role diminished in his third year and appeared in just 47 games. He averaged just 5.0 points and 1.1 rebounds in 9.1 minutes per game. He was traded to the Washington Wizards following the 2024-25 season alongside Blake Wesley in exchange for Kelly Olynyk.

In his only season with the Wizards, Branham averaged 4.6 points and 1.6 rebounds in 28 games. He was waived in February before signing with the Cleveland Charge of the NBA G League in February. He played seven games for the Charge and averaged 20.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.6 assists on 52.5% shooting.

San Antonio Spurs This Offseason

The San Antonio Spurs are coming off their first NBA Finals appearance since 2014. They came up short against the New York Knicks, losing the series in five games. They were up for the majority of the five-game series, but their inexperience showed in the most important parts of the games.

The Spurs didn’t need to make a lot of changes to their roster, adding just Tobias Harris on a two-year deal in free agency. They re-signed Harrison Barnes, Julian Champagnie and Jordan McLaughlin to new deals and gave Victor Wembanyama a massive five-year extension.

Kelly Olynyk, Bismack Biyombo, Lindy Waters III and Mason Plumlee are all free agents, but the Spurs drafted Jayden Quaintance and Tarris Reed Jr.