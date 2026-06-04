Mitch Johnson Explains Controversial Dylan Harper Decision in Spurs’ Game 1 Loss

The San Antonio Spurs suffered a 105-95 loss to the New York Knicks in Game 1 of the 2026 NBA Finals on Wednesday night. Losing is always bad at this point in the season, but when it comes on your home court after you held a 14-point lead midway through the third quarter, it tends to sting a little bit more.

This game was defined by the Spurs’ collapse in the fourth quarter, as they lost the frame by a score of 29-19. In the wake of the defeat, fans were confused by head coach Mitch Johnson‘s decision to stick Dylan Harper on the bench late in the fourth quarter, despite the fact that he was outplaying De’Aaron Fox. When speaking to reporters after the game, Johnson explained this controversial move.

Mitch Johnson Sheds Light on Late-Game Lineup Decisions

San Antonio has managed to get to this point of the postseason thanks in large part to their backcourt trio of Harper, Fox, and Stephon Castle. For the most part, Johnson has elected to ride with Castle and Fox as his starting duo, but Harper has also gradually earned more and more minutes as his rookie campaign has unfolded.

As the playoffs have unfolded, Harper has gotten more and more comfortable in the spotlight, which is important because Fox is laboring through an ankle injury. With Fox looking like a shell of himself at times, Harper has become an integral part of Johnson’s rotation, and in Game 1, he outplayed Fox by a wide margin.

Come crunch time, though, Johnson opted to stick Harper on the bench in favor of Fox, and the move ended up backfiring on him. Fox, who is one of the veteran leaders on this team, has certainly earned the benefit of playing the most crucial minutes in the game, but again, he’s banged up, and Harper was having a great game. Johnson didn’t offer much when explaining this decision, simply saying it was his call and that he stands by it.

“There was definitely consideration. Dylan had a heck of a game and was playing very well,” Johnson admitted. “Dylan did not finish the game by nothing that he did or did not do, and it was a decision I made. I understand that there would be logic in having Dylan in that group, but I thought that group that was out there did some things during the stretch, and that’s who I rolled with.”

Mitch Johnson, Spurs Need to Make Some Quick Adjustments Before Game 2

With a championship on the line, every game is of the utmost importance, which is why Johnson’s decision to turn to Fox over Harper has caught so much attention. His reasoning for doing so is certainly sound, but it didn’t lead the Spurs to victory, so it’s clear that changes need to be made heading into Game 2.

It’s admirable that Fox is gutting out an ankle injury for his team, but if he’s struggling, Johnson needs to have a quick trigger when it comes to pulling him in favor of Harper. After throwing away a win in Game 1, San Antonio is going to need to bounce back with a statement victory if the team wants to prevent this series from getting away from it before it’s too late.