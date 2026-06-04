Dylan Harper Overtakes David Robinson For Notable Franchise Record

Since arriving in San Antonio, former lottery pick Dylan Harper has turned heads. The second-generation star was instrumental in the Spurs securing the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference and has been equally impressive in the playoffs.

During Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the New York Knicks, the standout rookie scored 16 points in the Spurs’ 105-95 loss at Frost Bank Center.

His standout performance helped him overtake David Robinson as the all-time franchise leader in playoff points by a rookie. With at least three games remaining this postseason, Harper could continue padding his lead in that regard.

Here’s a look at the top five (as of this writing):

1. Dylan Harper: 251 points

2. David Robinson (1990): 243 points (10 games, 24.3 PPG)

3. Manu Ginóbili (2003): 226 points (24 games, 9.4 PPG)

4. Tim Duncan (1998): 186 points (9 games, 20.6 PPG)

5. Tony Parker (2002): 155 points (10 games, 15.5 PPG)

Considering that everyone else in the top five enjoyed Hall of Fame careers, the Spurs are hoping Harper has a similar trajectory.

Dylan Harper Continues Playoff Hot Streak

During the regular season, Harper averaged 11.8 points, 3.9 assists and 3.4 rebounds in 23 minutes per game. He finished fourth in Rookie of the Year voting.

The former Rutgers standout has been even better during the postseason.

Harper made his first playoff start in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals. Despite the short notice, Harper didn’t flinch when he learned he would replace an injured Fox in the starting lineup.

“Treat it like every other game,” Harper said. “Going with the mindset of just being me.”

The second-generation star played 47 minutes and had 24 points, 11 rebounds, seven steals and six assists. His playoff heroics helped the Spurs secure a 122-115 double-overtime victory against the Thunder.

He became the second rookie with at least 20 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and five steals in a playoff game since steals were first recorded in 1973-74, joining Magic Johnson (1980).

In the past 46 seasons, just three players have posted those stats in a conference finals game: Julius Erving, Larry Bird and Harper, according to basketball-reference.com.

Spurs head coach Mitch Johnson lauded Harper after the historic performance:

“I thought he was phenomenal. I thought he was even better defensively. It’s just been very rewarding for someone who’s tried to support him through this year. And help him in terms of coaching him at times and giving him guidance.

“He was already this good eight months ago. That young man is everything that everybody is seeing right now.”

Dylan Harper Has a Bright Future

Harper, the son of five-time NBA champion Ron Harper, was selected second overall in the 2025 NBA Draft.

The rookie southpaw has been the primary backup to De’Aaron Fox this season, but figures to be the future lead guard for the Spurs.

The 6-foot-5 guard has shown immense potential on both sides of the ball. He has all the makings of a future All-Star, and played like one to begin the 2026 NBA Finals.