Spurs Mitch Johnson Has Strong Words For De’Aaron Fox After NBA Finals Disaster

The San Antonio Spurs lost Game 4 of the 2026 NBA Finals to the New York Knicks in big part due to De’Aaron Fox, as the veteran point guard went up for a layup that was blocked by OG Anunoby in hopes of extending their one-point lead. The missed Fox layup ultimately gave the Knicks a chance to win the game, which they capitalized on to take a 3-1 series lead in the Finals.

In the time since, Fox has been the subject of harsh criticism for what ended up being the most costly mistake of the Spurs’ historic blown lead and Game 4 loss. It wasn’t the only reason they lost, but it was the highlight moment that has since put the 28-year-old under the spotlight more than ever before.

However, heading into Game 5, Spurs head coach Mitch Johnson addressed his star point guard, offering up a surprising quote about Fox after his blunder in their previous loss.

Spurs HC Mitch Johnson Doubles Down On De’Aaron Fox Decision

When speaking at a press conference in between Games 4 and 5 of the Finals, Johnson made his feelings clear about Fox and if he has any plans of taking the ball out of his hands in a close game after the veteran’s missed layup on Wednesday night.

“I don’t get into social media. I think I’ve probably been fired 212 times and we’ve traded Fox 72 times. Unfortunately, we still have to show up and play tomorrow, and I’ve got to coach,” Johnson said. ” People have their opinions and I don’t care.”

“De’Aaron Fox will have the basketball in his hands at the end of the game tomorrow, and I have nothing but the utmost confidence that he’s going to deliver like he’s done countless times for us,” the Spurs head coach added.

Johnson was right, as in the time since the Spurs’ Game 4 loss, fans on social media have both called for him to be fired and Fox to be traded. However, the coach doubled down on his confidence in Fox leading them down the stretch with the ball in his hands.

Fox has had an up-and-down playoff run for the Spurs this year, as he’s been dealing with a sprained ankle over the past two series, which is evident in his drop in shooting percentage and overall performance.

Regardless, even with his inconsistent play and Game 4 blunder that led to the Knicks ending the night victorious, Johnson still has confidence that Fox will bounce back and not make the same mistake in Game 5 and the rest of the series.

What Did De’Aaron Fox Say About His Missed Game 4 Layup?

Speaking after his decisive Game 4 moment, Fox was blunt about what he was trying to do by going up for a moment with less than ten seconds left as the Spurs held a one-point lead.

“I tried to get a layup to get up three,” Fox said. “Force them to need a three. OG made a good block.”

“I just thought I’d be able to outrun [Anunoby]. That’s it.”

Additionally, when speaking to the media closer to Game 5, Fox revealed that he isn’t listening to the outside criticism about his now-infamous moment, and is instead hoping he and the Spurs can look ahead instead of dwelling on the past.

“It’s not like people have my phone number and can call me. I don’t watch those shows. It doesn’t matter. It is what it is. You can’t change it now. We’re trying to move on from that.”

Regardless of what happens in the rest of the series, and if Fox deserves as much blame as he’s been receiving, his missed layup in Game 4 will go down as a haunting moment for he and the franchise.

Trade rumors surrounding his name were heavily present even before the Finals began, as the quick rise of the younger Stephon Castle and Dylan Harper has put his future in San Antonio in question. But now, especially if the Spurs lose to the Knicks in this series, the noise about his future could become louder than ever.

Despite Johnson and Fox shaking off the critics, his Game 4 moment could play a massive role in the rest of the Finals and his remaining time on the team.