Spurs De’Aaron Fox Trade Talk Ramps Up After Blown Layup In Game 4

The San Antonio Spurs blew a historic 29-point lead to the New York Knicks in Game 4 of the 2026 NBA Finals to go down 3-1 in the series, and point guard De’Aaron Fox has taken the brunt of the criticism. After his blocked layup late in the game, trade rumors and talk surrounding the 28-year-old have been rampant, as he could be moved this offseason, both in hopes of making a big roster change and moving away from one of the most infamous moments in recent NBA playoff history.

The Spurs traded for Fox at the 2025 deadline to pair him with Victor Wembanyama. However, while he had a strong track record at the moment, the rapid rise of young guards Stephon Castle and Dylan Harper has put his role and place on the team in question this season.

Along with potentially blowing Game 4 for San Antonio and their hopes of winning this NBA Finals series, Fox’s contract and fit with the team have since come under major question, as trade talk surrounding his future with the Spurs has ramped up after the team’s collapse on Wednesday night.

De’Aaron Fox Trade Rumors Run Rampant After NBA Finals Game 4

To say Fox trade rumors have only come after his missed layup in the closing stages of Game 4 of the Finals would be untrue, as over the course of the season, his future with the Spurs has remained uncertain, with Castle and Harper proving their value playing next to Wembanyama.

However, after the Spurs’ Game 4 loss, talk surrounding a potential Fox trade has peaked, as San Antonio and NBA fans in general now want to see their starting point guard moved this offseason.

“Rough way for the season to end, but they needed this and will be better off for it next year,” one user on social media wrote. “De’Aaron Fox gotta be on the trade block the second their season ends on Saturday night though, you just can’t have him on your team if you have title aspirations.”

“De’Aaron Fox will be traded this offseason,” another user wrote about the Spurs’ trade future. “Wemby’s fragile frame and unwillingness to stay inside and play back against the basket necessitate a strong and mobile 4, meaning the Spurs will have to go all out for Giannis; otherwise, they’ll be denied a chip again in 2027.”

“Barring a 3-1 comeback from the Spurs (and even if they do comeback), it feels almost certain that De’Aaron Fox got himself traded last night. Just all time bad down the stretch,” one person said after Game 4.

“Some executives are pointing towards the Nets as a strong fit for De’Aaron Fox, if the Spurs try to trade him this summer to let Dylan Harper take over,” notable NBA reporter Evan Sidery wrote on X. “Fox’s massive extension kicking in will significantly impact his value.”

Fox is set to start a massive four-year, $221 million contract extension next season. The details of that deal, and the thought of Fox being worth that money can be argued, but as the Spurs will need to offer Wembanyama and the other two guards new contracts over the next few years, trading Fox might be their best move to save money and commit to one timeline.

While his Game 4 missed layup certainly fueled the fire of a potential trade, it’s not like it’s the first time he’s been linked to a move. However, after what happened on Wednesday night against the Knicks, the Spurs getting of Fox’s contract might be a good decision for the team, the player, and the fanbase.

What Happened With The Fox Layup In Game 4 Of The Finals?

There’s a bit of needed context for Fox’s missed shot late in the fourth-quarter that has since led to the trade talk ramping up the following day.

For one, he has been a huge part of the Spurs’ success this year, putting up 18.6 points and 6.2 assists on 48.6% shooting as the team’s lead ball-handler this season.

However, in the playoffs, he suffered an ankle sprain, and hasn’t looked the same since. In the Finals, his numbers are down, with his 38.3% shooting percentage highlighting his struggles against the Knicks.

In Game 4, Fox was having a decent outing, thought not shooting the ball well. He was apart of the Spurs’ 29-point collapse, but in the final seconds of the game, had the chance to close out the win.

But, in a moment that could haunt San Antonio fans forever, Fox went for a layup with less than ten seconds left and the Spurs up one-point, hoping to give them a three-point lead.

His shot attempt was blocked by OG Anunoby, and New York got the ball back, with the Knicks’ star wing tipping in a missed shot for them to cap a historic comeback and take the improbable win.

Play

“With 13.1 seconds remaining and San Antonio clinging to a one-point lead, veteran point guard De’Aaron Fox sprinted to the rim for a layup that could have put the Spurs up by three points,” Michael C. Wright of ESPN wrote on the moment. “As Fox scrambled toward the bucket, Anunoby closed fast, eventually blocking the attempted layup. The play opened the door for Anunoby to complete the comeback with the game-winning tip. But Fox might have been able to prevent that by holding the ball until the Knicks were forced to foul him.

The immediate criticism was that Fox shouldn’t have taken that shot, and instead of dribbled the ball out in hopes of getting fouled, which would have led to free throws and given the Spurs a better chance at finishing Game 4 on top. However, that didn’t happen, as in arguably the most important playoff moment of his career, Fox made the wrong decision, which he’s since been the target of harsh criticism on social media and across the NBA world.

Speaking after Game 4, Fox was blunt about his decision.

“I tried to get a layup to get up three,” Fox said. “Force them to need a three. OG made a good block.”

While Fox didn’t already have a set-in-stone future with the Spurs, trade rumors surrounding his name have, and will only continue to ramp up into the NBA offseason. His missed layup very well could cost the Spurs the series, and while he remains a strong player, his Game 4 moment was just another lowlight from his struggles in these playoffs.

It remains to be seen if the Spurs will trade Fox, but after Game 4, his future in San Antonio is under more question than ever.