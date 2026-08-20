Former Phoenix Suns NBA Finals Starter Signs With Tony Parker’s Team

A former NBA Finals starting forward will be joining a French team owned by San Antonio Spurs legend Tony Parker.

In an announcement made on Thursday, Jae Crowder, who played for the Phoenix Suns in the 2021 NBA Finals, has signed with the Parker-owned LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne.

Crowder’s contract is set to be a one-year deal, two seasons after he left the NBA.

Parker, a four-time NBA champion with the Spurs, is the majority owner and president of LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne, having taken over majority control of the French basketball club in 2014.

He also took over as the team’s head coach in June 2026.

Who Will Be Jae Crowder’s Teammates?

In the team, Crowder will be teammates with former NBA player Patty Mills alongside Joel Bolomboy, Myles Cale, Marc-Owen Fodzo Dada, Both Gach, Edwin Jackson, Bodian Massa, Yves Pons, and Nate Sestina.

After his final NBA stint with the Sacramento Kings during the 2024–25 season, Crowder transitioned to international leagues such as Puerto Rico, where he played for Baloncesto Superior Nacional (BSN).

He played through the 2026 regular season, earning a BSN All-Star selection. He was released in July 2026 ahead of the playoffs.

Crowder played 13 seasons for nine different teams. Drafted 34th overall in 2012, he carved out a long career as a valuable “3-and-D” role player, reaching the NBA Finals with both the Miami Heat (2020) and Phoenix Suns (2021), but never won an NBA championship.

He played with the Dallas Mavericks, Boston Celtics, Cleveland Cavaliers, Utah Jazz, Memphis Grizzlies, Miami Heat, Phoenix Suns, Milwaukee Bucks, and Sacramento Kings.

Crowder’s last season in the NBA was the 2024-2025 season, during which he played nine regular-season games for the Kings after signing with them in November 2024. He averaged 2.6 points, 2.2 rebounds, and 0.7 assists in 11.4 minutes per game.

Jae Crowder Makes Feelings Known About The Current NBA Product

Jae Crowder expressed his honest feelings about the current product in the NBA through a post on X early this year.

Writing in all caps, Crowder told his dismay about the game’s “weird” look when he is watching NBA games.

“SO NO ONES GOING TO ADMIT THE NBA IS IN A WEIRD PLACE? THE LEAGUE IS PICKUP BALL NOW? WHAT HAPPENED TO TRYING TO EXPLOIT TEAMS WEAKNESS AND MAKING CHESS MOVES. WHAT HAPPENED TO GAMEPLANS? WATCHING GAMES THIS SEASON NOT JUST BC IM NOT PLAYING FEELS & LOOKS WEIRD. 🤦🏾‍♂️,” he wrote.

Crowder did not specify which games triggered him to post his sentiments on social media.

At the time, Crowder had been dabbling in international basketball, bouncing around Europe to play with various overseas teams.

Crowder is now 36 years old and perhaps in the final few years of his basketball career.

It remains to be seen whether he could find a way back to the NBA, the league many consider the best in the entire world.