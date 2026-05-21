NBA Insider Sounds Alarm on Spurs After Dylan Harper Injury

The San Antonio Spurs’ backcourt concerns in the Western Conference finals may be deeper than initially feared, and one prominent ESPN insider believes the potential loss of Dylan Harper could be a turning point in the series.

Brian Windhorst Warns Dylan Harper Injury Could Be ‘Gigantic’

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst did not mince words when assessing the situation following Harper’s Game 2 exit against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

“I think a potential loss of Dylan Harper is potentially gigantic because we’ve got a high ankle sprain on De’Aaron Fox,” Windhorst said on ESPN’s SportsCenter after Game 2. “That is an injury that is not going to probably get that much better. He may be able to gut it out, but you’re looking at not having him right.”

Windhorst’s concern centers on the cumulative effect of injuries to San Antonio’s backcourt, with both Harper and All-Star guard De’Aaron Fox dealing with issues that could linger throughout the series.

Dylan Harper Injury Update: MRI Scheduled, Hamstring Concern Looms

Harper exited in the third quarter of Game 2 with a right leg injury after two awkward falls and was later ruled out. He finished with 12 points and three assists in 25 minutes.

According to ESPN’s Michael C. Wright, Harper is scheduled to undergo an MRI on Thursday in San Antonio, which is expected to provide clarity on the severity of the injury.

Early medical insight from Dr. Evan Jeffries suggested a possible hamstring strain after Harper was seen grabbing the back of his leg — a common indicator of a soft-tissue injury.

Jeffries outlined potential recovery timelines ranging from day-to-day tightness to a multi-week absence, depending on the grade of the strain.

Spurs Injury Crisis: Fox, Harper Leave Backcourt Thin

Windhorst emphasized the broader implications of Harper’s injury, particularly with Fox already limited by what has been described as a significant ankle issue.

“So then Harper looked like a potential leg injury there, maybe a hamstring,” Windhorst said. “If that’s a situation that causes him to miss time, you’re just playing too thin on the perimeter.”

The Spurs were already managing Fox’s availability on a game-to-game basis, with head coach Mitch Johnson describing his status as “the world we live in” moving forward.

Now, the possibility of losing Harper — even temporarily — compounds the challenge.

Stephon Castle Faces Increased Load Amid Harper, Fox Injuries

With both guards compromised, the burden shifts heavily onto Stephon Castle, the reigning Rookie of the Year, who is now tasked with carrying a much larger role in the Spurs’ backcourt.

“Stephon Castle is playing tremendous basketball, but he’s being asked to do so much,” Windhorst said. “He had nine turnovers in this game after 11 in Game 1. They’re just running out of bodies on the perimeter here. They’re asking so much of their guys.”

Castle’s expanded responsibilities include primary ball-handling, playmaking and defending Oklahoma City’s perimeter — a significant load in a high-stakes playoff environment.

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Western Conference Finals Outlook Hinges on Health

The Spurs split the first two games in Oklahoma City, but their backcourt situation remains uncertain as the series shifts to San Antonio for Game 3.

Harper, who was named to the NBA All-Rookie First Team earlier this week, had been a breakout contributor, including a 24-point, 11-rebound, six-assist performance in Game 1.

With games scheduled every other day in the conference finals, recovery time is limited — increasing the likelihood that injuries could dictate the direction of the series.

For now, the Spurs await MRI results and further updates. But as Windhorst made clear, the stakes are rising.

And if Harper misses time alongside a compromised Fox, San Antonio’s path forward becomes significantly more difficult.