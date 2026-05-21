Doctor Reveals Possible Timeline After Dylan Harper Injury Hits Spurs

The San Antonio Spurs may already have their clearest early answer on Dylan Harper’s injury and it didn’t come from the team.

Shortly after Harper exited Game 2 of the Western Conference finals with a right leg injury, sports physical therapist Dr. Evan Jeffries provided a real-time assessment that could shape expectations moving forward.

Dr. Evan Jeffries Identifies Potential Hamstring Strain

“Dylan Harper left tonight’s game after grabbing his right ‘hamstring,’” Jeffries wrote on X. “The concern would be for a strain.”

The Spurs ruled Harper out for the remainder of the game with a right leg injury but have not confirmed the exact diagnosis. Still, Jeffries’ observation aligns with a common red flag — a player immediately reaching for the back of the leg, often signaling a soft-tissue issue.

Possible Injury Timeline Complicated by Playoff Schedule

Jeffries outlined a range of recovery timelines depending on severity:

Tightness: Day-to-day

Grade I hamstring strain: 1–2 weeks

Grade II hamstring strain: 3–6 weeks

Those timelines carry added weight in the Western Conference finals, where games are played every other day. Even a minor strain could force Harper to miss multiple games in a tightly scheduled series, while a more significant injury could extend well beyond it.

Dylan Harper Injury Leaves Spurs Thin at Point Guard

Before exiting, Harper had 12 points and three assists in 25 minutes, continuing his steady production in a critical role.

His absence compounds an already difficult situation for San Antonio, which is still monitoring All-Star guard De’Aaron Fox due to an ankle injury.

With both Harper and Fox sidelined, the Spurs suddenly find themselves short-handed at point guard — a position central to controlling pace and initiating offense against a high-pressure Oklahoma City defense.

Stephon Castle Forced Into Expanded Role

That leaves Stephon Castle — the reigning Rookie of the Year — in line for a significantly larger workload.

Castle has already established himself as a key piece in San Antonio’s backcourt following his award-winning debut season, but the injuries now elevate his responsibilities to a primary playmaking role.

He is expected to handle extended minutes as the lead guard, tasked with orchestrating the offense, managing tempo and defending Oklahoma City’s perimeter threats.

While Castle brings experience and composure, the sudden increase in responsibility comes at a critical juncture in the series.

Spurs Await Further Evaluation as Stakes Rise

The Spurs are expected to conduct further evaluation on Harper, but Jeffries’ early analysis provides a framework for what could come next.

Hamstring injuries are notoriously unpredictable, and with limited recovery time between games, teams often proceed cautiously to avoid aggravation.

For San Antonio, the timing of Harper’s injury adds another layer of uncertainty to an already evolving series.

And as Jeffries’ breakdown suggests, the difference between tightness and a true strain could ultimately determine whether Harper returns quickly — or whether the Spurs must continue their playoff push without one of their emerging backcourt contributors.